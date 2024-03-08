’Beyond Grateful’: The 9-1-1 Cast Just Celebrated Its 100th Episode, And Where Has The Time Gone?

As 9-1-1 prepares for its big move to ABC, the series is celebrating a big milestone: 100 episodes. Despite the network treating the first responder drama like a brand new series due to it changing networks, 9-1-1 is actually heading into its seventh season when it hits the 2024 TV schedule. I know, I can't believe the time has passed this quickly, either.

9-1-1 was just a fledgling action drama from Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy when it hit the schedule in 2018. Its appearance marked Murphy’s first procedural series. But he was well thought of in the industry, and able to grab big names such as Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, and Connie Britton.

Since then, people have been laughing, crying, and more, and that has been true for audiences for almost 100 episodes now. The cast is actually filming the new season, however, and while we haven't seen it yet, has already hit the big milestone that will air on our TVs later this year. The cake was in true 9-1-1 fashion:

(Image credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta)

The cake included three distinct symbols from 9-1-1 that fans should recognize: Athena’s police badge, a helmet from the 118, and, of course, the iconic 9-1-1 Dispatcher sequence card that is at the forefront of every emergency, big or small, on the series, asking, “What’s your emergency?”

The cast is as grateful as ever for the series, even with time just flying by. While not everyone was able to attend the celebration -- as Kenneth Choi and Jennifer Love Hewitt seem notably absent -- Oliver Stark, who was there, took to his Instagram Stories to share how grateful he was for hitting such a big moment on the show and in his TV career.

Feeling beyond grateful to have logged 100+ episodes with these beautiful people!

Seven seasons and 100 episodes is definitely a big deal, and wouldn’t have happened without ABC picking up the series from Fox. Fans, of course, are also the biggest reason for the show coming back this year. Though 9-1-1 was Fox’s biggest scripted series, its network shift and fanbase push has still made the drama feel like the little show that could.

(Image credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Meanwhile, before fans will be watching the 100th episode, they will be met with the cruise ship disaster that will kick off Season 7. Not to mention the fact that these first three episodes will hopefully address some storylines from the Season 6 finale. Whatever happens, it’s clear that 9-1-1 will continue to pump out action-packed episodes that will make fans feel a lot of emotions.

Now that the series has been given new life on ABC, there is no telling how long it will go on. This feels especially possible since it is being paired with Grey’s Anatomy, a longtime juggernaut at the network. (Not to mention the final season of Station 19 on Thursdays.) As of now, there are no details surrounding the 100th episode, but it shouldn’t be long until more information is released. In the meantime, 9-1-1 makes its highly-anticipated return and debut on ABC on Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET.