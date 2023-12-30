9-1-1 Arrives On ABC With Cruise Ship Disaster In Season 7 Promo, And I Haven't Been This Excited Since Buck's Tsunami Crisis

9-1-1 is finally returning to primetime when the 2024 TV schedule kicks off, but the hit drama won't be back on its original network. Fox cancelled the series during Season 6 back in May, only for it to be immediately picked for Season 7 at ABC. Fans have been waiting quite a while to see what the heroes of the 118 look like on a different network due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike delays; now, ABC has released a first look at Season 7, and we're in for a watery disaster that could rival the tsunami that nearly killed Buck back in Season 3. And that makes me very excited for what's on the way!

The promo for the upcoming seventh season doesn't show any of specific characters in peril, but it's safe to say that Bobby and Athena are about to have their plans quite thoroughly ruined. Take a look at a cruise ship exploding and capsizing:

The voice of the person calling 911 in the promo isn't familiar, but it seems quite safe to say that Bobby and Athena will be mixed up in the cruise ship crisis. Season 6 ended with the couple heading out on a long-awaited honeymoon cruise, with stakes that seemed low enough that theirs didn't even rank on our picks for storylines that need to continue on ABC. We should have remembered that stakes are never low on 9-1-1, especially when premieres and finales are involved!

Interestingly, it doesn't appear that the incident that seemingly capsizes the ship will be due to natural causes, given the size of the explosion. I can't help but wonder where exactly the ship is that this emergency could bring in the heroes usually working in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, I'll have to wait until March to see entirely for myself, as 9-1-1 doesn't debut on ABC until March 14.

This promo did put me in the mood to revisit (via Hulu subscription) what I consider 9-1-1's most spectacular disaster over six seasons and nearly 100 episodes: the tsunami that swept up Buck, Christopher, and countless other people in the early episodes of Season 3. Sure, there have been earthquakes and crashes and mudslides galore – not to mention a crossover with 9-1-1: Lone Star – but the tsunami was positively cinematic and lasted for a number of episodes.

And when I say that the tsunami was "cinematic," I'm not kidding! The practical effects of the Season 3 crisis were created by using the massive water tanks from James Cameron's Titanic, and nothing has come close to that disaster in 9-1-1 in the years since for me. Based on the sheer scale of what looks like an exploding cruise ship toppling over, however, I'm definitely excited for something that could be just as – if not more – epic. Honestly, this seems like the kind of crisis that could use those Titanic tanks again. For Buck's sake, though, maybe he should stay inland this time!

In all seriousness, ABC has me hyped for what's on the way with 9-1-1's seventh season, and the network is setting it up for success. Not only did the show get a very tense promo months ahead of time, but it will be paired with Grey's Anatomy on Thursday nights starting on March 14. 9-1-1 will air at 8 p.m. ET, Grey's Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET, and Station 19 in its final season at 10 p.m. ET.