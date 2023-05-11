Following Chicago Med's Emotional Episode, Director Breaks Down Hannah And Archer's 'Unexpected' Final Scene And Being Tasteful With A Tapeworm
The plot has officially thickened for Hannah and Archer on Chicago Med, and director Nikki Taylor-Roberts opened up!
Warning: spoilers ahead for Episode 20 of Chicago Med Season 8, called “The Winds of Change Are Starting to Blow.”
Chicago Med packed a lot into one hour with “The Winds of Change Are Starting to Blow,” with patients including a woman who didn’t trust Dr. Charles and Maggie, a cancer survivor whose luck ran out despite Will and Crockett’s best efforts with OR 2.0, and Hannah delivering a baby from a wife while Dean Archer removed a very long tapeworm from the husband. Before the end, a scene went down that may have turned the emotional triangle between Hannah and the Archer men into a love triangle. It was an eventful episode, and director Nikki Taylor-Roberts broke it down to CinemaBlend.
The final credits rolled with multiple characters no longer on the same page, and Nikki Taylor-Roberts addressed how she approached an episode that she described as “emotionally full,” saying:
Nikki Taylor-Roberts came to Chicago Med as part of NBCU’s Female Forward program, which promotes gender parity in TV directing by giving women the chance to shadow on a show and then direct an episode later that season. She was also a fan of the hit medical drama (available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription) before she stepped behind the camera on the show. “The Winds of Change Are Starting to Blow” was a game-changer when it comes to miscommunications, and nowhere was that more clear than with Hannah and the Archer men.
Hannah has been at the center of what actress Jessy Schram described as an “emotional triangle” with Dean Archer and son Sean Archer, with her unique perspective as a recovering addict like Sean and unexpected friendship with Dean despite their confrontation earlier in Season 8. As Dean (and probably fans) figured out in this episode, Sean had developed some feelings for Hannah, which his dad discouraged him from pursuing.
And that made it quite awkward for Sean when he spotted Dean and Hannah looking very cozy together in the doctors’ lounge, as she wiped coffee off his coat after pranking him. It remains to be seen if this will be a setback with Sean potentially donating a kidney, but it was a sweet (if somewhat ambiguous) scene between Dean and Hannah. Nikki Taylor-Roberts broke down her approach to that scene between Jessy Schram and Steven Weber, saying:
Dean certainly wasn’t expecting to be pranked when he opened up his locker, but he reacted a lot better to Hannah’s stunt in this episode than he probably would have before their friendship opened up a new side of him. It’s still not clear if something will happen between them that goes beyond a playful exchange when they thought nobody was watching, and whether or not Sean is correct at all in his assumption.
The Dean/Hannah scene came after they spent the episode treating a husband and wife, with the husband carrying a tapeworm that measured at more than six feet and the wife pregnant with a child she didn’t know she’d conceived. The episode cut back and forth between Archer’s surgery on one spouse and Hannah delivering the baby of the other for a very unique sequence. The director addressed how she combined those two scenes and why she had to be “tasteful” about it:
Hopefully most Chicago Med viewers are not familiar with the gross kind of surprise that the husband had to deal with in this episode, and the baby was certainly a cuter unexpected arrival than 6+ feet of a parasite. Nikki Taylor-Roberts went on to share that she had to do some research on tapeworms that probably wasn’t the most fun part of her directing gig:
Personally, I’d rather not put a lot of thought into how common tapeworms might be in real life, but I think it’s safe to say that this is an episode that delivered a lot for fans to think about in the final episodes of Season 8. Chicago Med has already been renewed for Season 9, so there’s no need to worry that the upcoming finale will be the end of the road… but “The Winds of Change Are Starting to Blow” just created some new complications for the foreseeable future. For now, check out the promo for the next episode:
Keep tuning to NBC on Wednesdays for new episodes of Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago Fire (which is bringing back Jesse Spencer before the end of the month) at 9 p.m. and Chicago P.D. (which has LaRoyce Hawkins “optimistic” about the future) at 10 p.m. The finales for all three will air on May 24.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
