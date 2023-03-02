Chicago Med's Jessy Schram Opens Up About Hannah's 'Emotional Triangle' With Archer And His Son
Hannah Asher formed a strong bond with Dean Archer in Season 8, and Jessy Schram opened up about the "emotional triangle" now that Hannah has met his son.
Chicago Med returned to NBC with a new episode on March 1, and Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) was in action to show off her skills outside of obstetrics and gynecology this week after a stressful OB case in the previous episode. Elsewhere in the episode, Sean Archer (Luigi Sottile) returned to attempt to make amends with his father, but the blast to the past wasn’t too welcome for Dean (Steven Weber) at first, before finally opening up to his son. Jessy Schram spoke with CinemaBlend about Hannah’s dynamic with Dean, and the formation of an “emotional triangle.”
Sean Archer made a good impression on Hannah when they met in person, as he stepped up to drive to her rescue in a blizzard when his dad had to stay in the ED. While she has had her own battles to fight at the hospital, she has a connection to the Archer family that nobody else currently on the show can match. When I spoke with Jessy Schram about Chicago Med, she addressed Hannah meeting Sean in the blizzard episode:
Chicago Med has delivered its fair share of triangles over the eight seasons so far, but this “emotional” triangle is new to the hit NBC drama. Being introduced to the Archer family seems like it could open the door to some complications for Hannah considering all the baggage between father and son, but more trust between Dean and Hannah could only be a good thing. Especially after their recent confrontation!
This also isn’t a result of Chicago Med creating a bond between Hannah and Archer overnight. Their relationship has come a very long way since she returned to Chicago and he opposed Goodwin hiring her for the ED due to her history as an addict and previous overdose. They’ve slowly become friends in Season 8, and Jessy Schram weighed in on whether that gradual build has been enjoyable rather than a fast friendship:
The actress also shared with CinemaBlend that neither she nor co-star Steven Weber expected to see their characters come together more in Season 8, and it’s “been really fun unfolding that with him.” Dean has also come a long way since dealing with triggers on his arrival in Season 6, and has since become ED Chief.
Now, with his son trying to make amends and Hannah continuing to make stands for her patients, they have both made a lot of progress. Jessy Schram agreed that the gradual build to their friendship has helped it to be more believable and relatable, saying:
It doesn’t seem like Med will be dropping Hannah’s storyline with Dean (and possibly Sean), so fans may be able to look forward to seeing more of this dynamic develop as Season 8 continues. Chicago Med has not yet been renewed for Season 9, but hopefully good news about the future of the show (and the rest of One Chicago) is on the way soon!
Unfortunately, fans will have to wait to see what’s next for Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher on Chicago Med. The medical drama is taking a break from new episodes until returning on March 22 at 8 p.m. ET, when it will be followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m., all on NBC. During the wait, you can revisit past episodes with One Chicago streaming via a Peacock Premium subscription.
