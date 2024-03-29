Following Law And Order: SVU Renewal, Tamara Tunie's Comments About The Show Reaching 25 Seasons Hit A Little Harder
Be still, my SVU-loving heart!
The milestone 25th season of Law & Order: SVU has been celebrated with plenty of fanfare already, ranging from NBC taking over Rockefeller Plaza in New York in Olivia Benson's honor to a big 25th anniversary party that brought in stars past and present. Now, NBC has announced two Law & Order renewals: the original series for Season 24 and SVU for Season 26. In honor of the news, I looked back at SVU alum Tamara Tunie's comments to CinemaBlend earlier this year about the legacy of the show, and they hit even harder for me now in the wake of the renewal.
Tamara Tunie has appeared in so much of SVU over the years as ME Melinda Warner that she ranks among the 25 Law & Order actors to appear in the most episodes of the franchise. She recurred heavily from Season 2 through to Season 17, then appeared less frequently as a guest star and once on Organized Crime opposite Christopher Meloni. Tunie also attended the 25th anniversary party to celebrate SVU. As a longtime fan, I asked the actress back in January what it was like for her to reunite with so many of her former cast members. She shared:
Richard Belzer, who famously played John Munch across many different shows, passed away in February of 2023. In the year since, many co-stars had wonderful messages in his honor, and talking about him hit Tamara Tunie hard back in January. She was able to feel SVU's legacy for herself, as well as its impact on many people in ways that go beyond just something to watch on Thursday nights. The actress went on to share other ways that the show has had an impact:
It was lovely to hear these glowing words straight from Tamara Tunie herself, and she also opened up about how she's still approached regularly by people who share what Melinda Warner means to them and how she inspired them to pursue the sciences. That's truly a mark of Warner's legacy as well as SVU's, not least because the character hasn't appeared on the show since the 500th episode back in 2021.
While she couldn't confirm if she'd return to SVU for Season 25 when we spoke in January, she did share that she's "always happy to come back to the SVU family and make an appearance and solve some crime." Whether or not we do see Warner interacting with Benson again before the end of the spring 2024 TV schedule, it was nice to see her connecting with Stabler on Organized Crime. Even if she doesn't make it back to her longtime show before the end of the milestone season, the renewal means that we can always cross our fingers to see Warner in Season 26!
For now, you can always revisit episodes of Melinda Warner's time on Law & Order: SVU with the series streaming via Peacock Premium subscription, as well as her episode of Organized Crime earlier this year. Unfortunately, Organized Crime is the only one of the Law & Orders that has yet to be renewed, so only time will tell if SVU's spinoff will be back for Season 5.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Most Popular
By Connie Lee
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest
By Nick Venable
By Riley Utley
By Riley Utley