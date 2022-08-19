For All Mankind EPs Explain The Major Reveal They Didn't Want To Save For Season 4, Plus That Radiohead Moment
The For All Mankind executive producers opened up about a key reveal and the big music choice.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 finale of For All Mankind.
The third season of For All Mankind came to an end with a cinematic finale that delivered some triumphs (including for the North Korean space farer), some tragedies, and one big reveal in the final moments about Margo. Although she seemed to have perished in the bombing that killed Karen and Molly, she actually survived and is in brand new circumstances by the time jump to 2003. Executive producers Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert broke down to CinemaBlend why they didn’t save the reveal of Margo’s survival for Season 4 despite considering it, and why Radiohead was the right choice for the final song.
Although it was no secret to fans that Margo had betrayed NASA to the Soviets, she was out of time to evade the authorities in the U.S., and Aleida had connected the dots. Margo wasn’t upset with Aleida, however, and the storyline seemed resolved when Aleida discovered Margo’s office completely destroyed in the explosion. Instead, the action flashed ahead to 2003, to reveal Margo waking up and heading to look out her window… at the Soviet Union! While Sergei received asylum in the U.S. with Margo’s help, she had to flee to Russia.
It was quite a twist for the final moments of the season, which had set up Margo’s presumed death but missing body as a mystery that could keep fans wondering over the break ahead of Season 4. When I spoke with the executive producers for the Season 3 finale, Ben Nedivi weighed in on whether there was any consideration of leaving her survival reveal to next season:
Well, the Soviet Union circa 2003 in the For All Mankind universe certainly isn’t Jupiter, and does not qualify as a happy ending for Margo! Her rather glum circumstances don’t take away from the news that she did indeed survive, and the choice of “Everything in Its Right Place” by Radiohead seemed very fitting, both for everything that had happened in the finale and the cliffhanger reveal.
Is the show missing anything by not holding the confirmation that she lived until Season 4? Well, For All Mankind’s use of time jumps might have made that complicated, and the executive producers decided to go in a different direction. Ben Nedivi continued:
Interestingly, Margo surviving and finding refuge in the Soviet Union is actually the only big piece of information that the Season 3 finale revealed about Season 4 in 2003, unless confirmation that Radiohead evidently still releases “Everything in Its Right Place” in the For All Mankind version of history counts. Even though the mystery of her missing body isn’t a question to consider for the rest of however long the break is before the fourth season, there are arguably even more questions than answers.
And “Everything in Its Right Place” was a pretty great way to close out the season, and helped establish the tone for that final scene. EP Matt Wolpert explained why the Radiohead song was the right pick for that cliffhanger:
For All Mankind does end its seasons not only on songs that are fitting for closing off the story, but also setting up when the next season will pick up. Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” at the end of Season 1 previewed the jump ahead to the 1980s, while the Season 2 finale’s use of Nirvana’s “Come as You Are” revealed that Season 3 was headed to the ‘90s. With Radiohead’s “Everything in Its Right Place,” the Apple TV+ (opens in new tab) show (and the executive producers) signaled to fans that the story definitely isn’t in the ‘90s anymore, even before the reveal that Margo is in Russia in 2003.
So, what will happen for Margo in the Soviet Union in 2003, and where are all the rest when Season 4 picks up? Well, the show was at least renewed before the Season 3 finale, but there’s no news of when it will be back for fans with Apple TV+ subscriptions. More than a year has passed between each of the seasons so far, so viewers probably shouldn’t count on seeing more of one of the best Apple TV+ shows until mid-to-late 2023. The good news is that there are plenty of TV options sooner rather than later, and you can find them on our 2022 TV premiere schedule.
