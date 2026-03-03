90 Day: The Single Life Got Into Kim's Love Life, But I'm Not Ready To Move On From Other Bombshells
I can't move on.
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Single Life episode called "The Act of Breaking Girl Code." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!
90 Day: The Single Life is in the midst of its most entertaining season yet, and it's thanks to a wild reveal by Kim Menzies. We're now a few episodes removed from her dropping on viewers that she had two children before Jamal, and he only knew about one of them until recently.
It's the best reality television drama on the 2026 TV schedule, but the TLC series almost lost me this week with the latest episode. The 90 Day Fiancé series tried to move on from its drama, and I'm not ready for that yet.
90 Day: The Single Life Tried To Move On And Cover Kim's Love Life, But I'm Not Having It
The latest 90 Day: The Single Life showed Kim at a singles event, and interacting with a guy who she might be romantically involved with later in the season. While I credit the TLC series for trying to stick with the premise like they haven't with Cortney Reardanz and Colt Johnson, I'm not want to see more of the drama with her kids.
90 Day: The Single Life Should've Split Kim's Storylines Between Two Arcs
Kim's storyline about her kids remains the most interesting thing about 90 Day: The Single Life's latest season, and I hate to say it, but maybe they should've scrapped Kim's love life story as soon as it was brought up. I say that because, without new updates on how that's unfolding, I felt this episode was pretty dry.
I guess the revelation that she's now going after age-appropriate men rather than Usman Umar was interesting, but until this whole situation is resolved where her estranged son visits and learns about his sister, I fear I won't be able to focus on anything else. I've previously mentioned I think this storyline was worthy of its own spinoff, and I'm kind of surprised TLC didn't jump at the opportunity to showcase it.
In any case, I do hope that 90 Day: The Single Life gets back to the story with Kim's kids eventually, especially since we don't know anything about the daughter. More importantly, how is her son Larr, going to react when he finds out that she neglected to tell him that he has a sister? Truth be told, I think it's possible he already knows, as he mentioned he used an ancestry site to track down Jamal. Wouldn't it make sense that she would come up on there, too, as a sibling?
Here's hoping we get all those answers and more as 90 Day: The Single Life continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Let's get less of Kim's love life, and more to the story that made this season so interesting to watch!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
