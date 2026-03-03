Evil Dead Star Bruce Campbell Has Revealed A Cancer Diagnosis, But He Has A Hopeful Message For Fans: ‘I Am A Tough Old Son-Of-A-B----’

Watching Bruce Campbell on the big screen, one practically gets the impression that he is immortal, as he has faced down all varieties of monstrous and weird threats and walked away with his giant chin held high (and often covered in plenty of blood). Given this reputation, it's particularly distressing to get the news today that the actor is currently dealing with a health scare that he says is going to impact his upcoming professional schedule.

Campbell shared the update with his fans today via his personal Twitter page, posting a picture of himself walking in a field with text that explains what he is currently dealing with – which is a non-specific cancer that he says is "treatable" but not "curable." You can see his full post below:

Per the post, Campbell is going to be taking a hiatus from professional activities in the coming months, which includes not just acting projects but also appearances at conventions over the summer. His hope is that the rest will give him enough time to recover so that he will be back and ready for action in the fall – specifically to promote the release of his new movie Ernie & Emma, which is the first film he's directed since 2007's My Name Is Bruce (he also wrote the script and is playing the lead role).

If you're like me, reading the first few paragraphs of the update leaves you with the feeling of taking a roundhouse kick to the solar plexus, but he also makes it clear that he is not trying to elicit sympathy for his condition and offers a message of hope that one can clearly hear in his distinctive voice:

That's about it. I'm not trying enlist sympathy - or advice-I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will). Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b---- and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while.

In addition to making Ernie & Emma, Bruce Campbell has been mixing things up in the last few years with both live-action and voice work. He's part of the ensemble in the underrated horror-comedy series Hysteria! that premiered for Peacock subscribers in 2024, and his last two credits include an episode of the Amazon Prime Video series Invincible and an animated film titled A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas that has the actor playing Owl. He is also briefly featured in director Sam Raimi's new film Send Help – albeit as a painted portrait rather than in person.

As fans of Bruce Campbell ever since we first saw him tear apart deadites in 1983's The Evil Dead, we here at CinemaBlend wish the genre legend a speedy recovery and send positive vibes out to all of his family, friends, and fans.