Girl In The Woods’ Krysten Ritter On Directing An LGBTQ+ Love Triangle In Teen Monster Hunter Horror Series
By Sarah El-Mahmoud last updated
Girl in the Woods' trio get in their feelings in between a major monster problem.
Minor spoilers are ahead for The Girl In The Woods.
When it comes to YA genre movies or television shows, it's almost assured there will be a love triangle baked into the fold. In regard to Peacock and CryptTV’s The Girl in the Woods, its core trio find themselves caught in their feelings for one another. But in a rare and refreshing bit of TV, these relationships are a lot more nuanced than Team Carrie or Team Nolan. The monster hunter horror series from director/executive producers Krysten Ritter and Jacob Chase, of Come Play, who helped construct a queer love triangle that speaks a lot to what it can be like as a high schooler today trying to understand oneself.
In The Girl In The Woods, now streaming exclusively on Peacock, Stefanie Scott’s Carrie escapes from her colony and finds shelter in Sofia Bryant’s Tasha. There’s a spark between the two of them, as Tasha also wrestles with her longtime feelings for best friend Nolan, played by Freaky breakout Misha Osherovich. Meanwhile, Nolan struggles with gender identity. It’s one of the most intriguing elements of the show, which director/EP Krysten Ritter spoke with us about. In her words:
Throughout the show, we learn about Carrie’s ex on the colony, Kylie Liya Page’s Sarah, as she begins to become attracted to Tasha all while monsters erupt in her small town. Ritter shared with us that she really loved exploring all the dynamics of the show's relationships. It also makes it more fun on the creative side because which characters get together is a lot less cut and dry than a more traditional teen series. Reed Diamond, who plays Carrie’s father and colony leader Hosea shared with CinemaBlend why the series’ LGBTQ+ elements spoke to him as a father himself:
Reed Diamond may play an inhibited colony leader but, as an actor, he felt incredibly rewarded to work on this inclusive series that puts LGBTQ+ youth front and center without its characters being solely defined by their sexuality and gender. Important conversations are present in the series about this topic, but there’s so much more to these characters than their genders and sexualities. And ultimately, it's all handled in a very sophisticated way.
CinemaBlend also spoke with series star Misha Osherovich, who shared their thoughts on the LGBTQ+ love triangle they get to be part of as Nolan. As Osherovich told us:
All eight episodes of the first season of The Girl In The Woods can be streamed on Peacock. And be sure to check out CinemaBlend for other great LGBTQ+ shows that should be on your radar.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.