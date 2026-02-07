The Fun, Shoe-Related Way Steph Curry Inspired Sony Animation’s New Movie Goat
Between the Spider-Verse movies and KPop Demon Hunters, Sony Pictures Animation has been scoring big lately. So what happens when the studio enlists four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry as producer and voice actor to its team for its latest film? A movie called Goat, which has a lot more connections to the baller than a fun play on the “greatest of all time” acronym.
How Goat Is Inspired By Steph Curry
Ahead of Goat’s theatrical release, CinemaBlend was invited to Sony Animated Pictures in Los Angeles, California to learn more about the making of the new release which we previously heard about at last year's CinemaCon panel. During a Q&A with directors Tyree Dillihay, Adam Rosette and producer Michelle Raimo-Kouyate, they talked about how Steph Curry inspired the story of the film. As Dillihay said:
The movie follows a young goat who’s been a huge fan of “roarball” (which is practically basketball) ever since his mom took him to his first game as a kid. In his world, only big animals play the sport, and the phrase "smalls don't ball" is commonly said. However, when he’s unexpectedly offered a chance to play for his favorite team, the Thorns, while they are in a rough patch, he has a chance to prove to everyone that any type of animal can play.
As Dillihay shared in the Q&A, the Goat filmmaking team were inspired by Steph Curry’s own professional career when crafting the storyline for the sports movie. The two big things to note is that both Curry and the movie’s protagonist write inspiring lines on their shoes, and have underdog stories.
The Unexpected Character Steph Curry Voices In Goat
Along with Curry having an influence on the storyline of Goat, he also voices one of the main characters in the movie. As Rosette added during the chat:
Curry has proved he’s a great actor in the past for the Peacock mockumentary Mr. Throwback, and he even had the opportunity to do the Space Jam sequel. For Goat, he was asked to play one of the star players, Lenny Williamson, who is a giraffe. While he was understandably surprised about the role, apparently he really impressed the filmmakers. As Raimo-Kouyate shared:
Among the rest of the voice cast is Stranger Things Caleb McLaughlin as Will the goat, Gabrielle Union as an all-star roarball player and black panther named Jett Fillmore, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan as an ostrich named Olivia Burke, and Nick Kroll as a Komodo dragon named Modo Olachenko. Goat is on the 2026 movie schedule set to come out next Friday, February 13.
