Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Director Explains A Surprising And Adorable Link Between The New Blockbuster And Godzilla Minus One
A super cute coincidence.
There are a number of wild cinematic sights to behold in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but one of my favorites is the image of the King Of The Monsters emerging from the depths of the ocean to curl up inside the Colosseum in Rome for a hibernation stint. Watching the moment, every cat owner on the planet will recognize the titan’s behavior… but what you might not know is that this bit of adorableness serves as a funny link between the upcoming 2024 movie and the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One from last year.
I had the opportunity to interview director Adam Wingard earlier this month during the virtual press day for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and I felt compelled to ask about Godzilla’s special Roman nap in the film. I directly compared the behavior to a cat, and Wingard explained that he took inspiration for the monster from his own pet. Said the filmmaker,
That’s super cute, but what makes this story particularly fun is how Adam Wingard’s approach to Godzilla was surprisingly similar to how director Takashi Yamazaki brought the titan to life in the making of Godzilla Minus One. The two filmmakers recently had the chance to discuss their love of and personal histories with the legendary kaiju, and it apparently uncovered a shared love of cats. Wingard continued,
Anyone who has had a cat for a pet will know that they can be both unholy terrors that leave paths of destruction and wonderful creatures with a knack for getting rid of unwanted pests, so one can see why they might get creative juices flowing for filmmakers.
Fans will soon get to see the end results of this special inspiration as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is arriving in theaters this Friday, March 29 – featuring an excellent cast that includes Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens and Brian Tyree Henry. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more of our feature and interview coverage of the new chapter in the expanding MonsterVerse.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
