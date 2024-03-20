Godzilla Minus One And Godzilla x Kong's Directors Got Together To Bond Over The Titan, And There's Wonderful Video
A great chat between two big fans.
Godzilla fans are feasting right now. Late last year, Apple TV+ premiered the critically acclaimed series Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters, and the theatrical release of the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One is soon to be followed by the arrival of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It's a time for devotees to celebrate – and that's very much the energy in a new IMAX featurette featuring directors Adam Wingard and Takashi Yamazaki.
With Godzilla and Godzilla movies being in vogue in a big way at the moment, IMAX brought together the directors of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Godzilla Minus One for an intimate, bilingual chat about the beloved titan. In the video, they discuss their personal history with the character, discuss his extreme longevity in pop culture, and more. They're fanhoods are boldly worn on their sleeves, and it's wonderful. Check out the video below.
Anyone who even just watches the trailers for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Godzilla Minus One will note that the two movies are tremendously different, and it's interesting to watch the conversation between Adam Wingard and Takashi Yamazaki and understand how their individual influences took them in different directions with the character.
Speaking about the birth of his love for Godzilla, Wingard explained that he became a fan as he recognized the personality that the monster demonstrated during his Showa era adventures battling with and against other monsters:
Takashi Yamazaki also became a fan of Godzilla through airings of the film on television, but his fascination grew akin to how horror fans get ingratiated into the genre. He says via translation,
In the conversation, Adam Wingard explained how the diversity of storytelling in Godzilla's history is a big part of what has allowed the titan to remain fresh for 70 years and never feel like a stale big screen presence:
Yamazaki, in turn, notes that their individual roots with the characters can be seen in the movies that they made. In the filmmaker's words, he sees the "psychedelic Godzilla" in the work that Adam Wingard has done, but Godzilla Minus One is more rooted in the horror of the monster from the original 1954 film – which notably utilized the titular titan as a metaphor for the destruction caused by atomic weaponry during World War II:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Godzilla Minus One has not yet made its way to the home video market – either via digital or physical media markets – but fans will be able to see the MonsterVerse insanity of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire very soon, as the film will be in theaters next Friday, March 25. It's one of the biggest titles in the early months of the 2024 Movie Release Calendar, so buy your tickets now, and be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend in the coming weeks for more news and features as well as interviews with the movie's director and the outstanding cast (including Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens).
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Dirk Libbey
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley