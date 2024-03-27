'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' Interviews With Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry And More

Director Adam Wingard and the cast (Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens and Kaylee Hottle) join CinemaBlend to talk about the making of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." The cast opens up about shooting in an exotic rain forest full of actual dangerous creatures, what it would be like to live in the actual MonsterVerse and more. Wingard shares an incredible detail about his own cat inspiring the film's Godzilla imagery and shooting scenes that don't require any human characters.

Video Chapters:

00:00:00 - Intro

00:00:31 - Would you go down to Hollow Earth if it existed?

00:01:43 - Are there any positives to living the MonsterVerse?

00:02:31 - Director Adam Wingard talks shooting long scenes without human characters

00:04:38 - Godzilla is inspired by...a cat?

00:05:51 - Returning to the MonsterVerse

(Image: Getty Images / Eric McCandless / Disney General Entertainment Content)