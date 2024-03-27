'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' Interviews With Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry And More
Director Adam Wingard and the cast join CinemaBlend to talk about the making of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."
Director Adam Wingard and the cast (Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens and Kaylee Hottle) join CinemaBlend to talk about the making of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." The cast opens up about shooting in an exotic rain forest full of actual dangerous creatures, what it would be like to live in the actual MonsterVerse and more. Wingard shares an incredible detail about his own cat inspiring the film's Godzilla imagery and shooting scenes that don't require any human characters.
Video Chapters:
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:31 - Would you go down to Hollow Earth if it existed?
00:01:43 - Are there any positives to living the MonsterVerse?
00:02:31 - Director Adam Wingard talks shooting long scenes without human characters
00:04:38 - Godzilla is inspired by...a cat?
00:05:51 - Returning to the MonsterVerse
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
