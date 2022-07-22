Green Lantern: Beware My Power's Jamie Gray Hyder Talks Hawkgirl's 'One-Track Mind' And Her Favorite Moments From The DC Movie
Law And Order: SVU’s Jamie Gray Hyder is making her DC debut with Green Lantern: Beware My Power.
While the John Stewart version of Green Lantern and Shayera Hol, a.k.a. Hawkgirl, have both been around the DC Comics space for a long time, their paths crossed in a unique way on the animated DC TV shows Justice League and Justice League Unlimited. Now different animated takes on these characters are coming together for Green Lantern: Beware My Power, though they have a much different dynamic with one another. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress Jamie Gray Hyder (who departed the NBC series at the start of Season 23) plays the Hawkgirl to Aldis Hodge’s John Stewart, and the actress chatted with CinemaBlend about her version of Hawkgirl’s “one-track mind” and her favorite moments from the upcoming DC movie.
Jamie Gray Hyder is no stranger to voiceover work, with her work that field including Voltron: Legendary Defender and several Call of Duty games. She also has some Marvel experience under her belt from recurring as Jen in the short-lived Inhumans series, and Green Lantern: Beware My Power afforded her the opportunity to her stamp on DC. Since this version of Hawkgirl is less a straightforward superhero and more a dedicated warrior, I asked Hyder about what her mindset was like with tackling such a character, and she answered:
As teased in the Green Lantern: Beware My Power trailer, Jamie Gray Hyder’s Hawkgirl isn’t a member of the Justice League when we meet her, but fighting on behalf of her fellow Thanagarians in their war against the people of Rann. Without going into specific spoilers, circumstances require her to work with Aldis Hodge’s John Stewart, who only recently obtained a power ring to channel his willpower, and Jimmi Simpson’s Green Arrow. It was important for Hyder to properly channel Hawkgirl’s serious demeanor, and as she noted, the character’s personal journey brought to mind women who serve in the military.
You’ll have to watch Green Lantern: Beware My Power to see how John Stewart, Hawkgirl and Green Arrow’s mission turns out, but as one of the talent involved, Jamie Gray Hyder has been able to see the movie early. As such, in response to my inquiry about what she liked most about how the final product turned out, the actress said the following:
With Hawkgirl serving as the main Thanagarian representative in Green Lantern: Beware My Power, Brian Bloom’s Adam Strange fights for Rann in this conflict. Jamie Gray Hyder mentioned earlier in the interview that she recorded her lines without any of her costars present, but it worked out that the “banter” between her and Bloom’s characters flowed so well, which Hyder attributed to the “magic of voiceover.” Beware My Power’s other cast members include Ike Amadi and Keesha Sharp respectively as Justice League members Martian Manhunter and Vixen, as well as Rick D. Wasserman as Sinestro, who leads an elite group of Yellow Lanterns. Rick Wamester directed the feature, and Ernie Altbacker and John Semper co-wrote the script.
Green Lantern: Beware My Power will be available to buy on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital starting Tuesday, July 26. Following that, the next DC Universe Animated Original Movie lined up from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, which comes out on October 18.
