Exclusive Green Lantern: Beware My Power Clip Shows Aldis Hodge’s John Stewart Learning How To Use His Power Ring

John Stewart, one of Earth’s many Green Lanterns, has existed in the DC Comics mythology for over 50 years, but his popularity skyrocketed in the 2000s through Phil LaMarr’s portrayal in the animated DC TV shows Justice League and Justice League Unlimited. Years later, arguably John’s next biggest platform outside of the comics is almost here, with Black Adam star Aldis Hodge voicing the character in Green Lantern: Beware My Power. This upcoming animated DC movie delivers an origin story for Hodge’s John, and CinemaBlend has an exclusive clip showing him getting the hang of using his power ring.

As those who’ve seen the Green Lantern: Beware My Power trailer know, within this shared DC continuity, that followed on the heels of the DC Animated Movie Universe, the Green Lantern Corps has been wiped out. You’ll need to watch the movie for yourself to learn the specifics of how officers of this intergalactic law enforcement organizations, including Hal Jordan, were defeated, but Aldis Hodge’s John Stewart now finds himself in a difficult situation. Not only is unexpectedly been given a power ring letting him channel the emerald energy of willpower and has to embark on a mission into space soon after, he’s unable to go through the standard training typical for new Green Lantern recruits.

Fortunately, as shown in the clip, John Stewart finds a manual within the ring, including a video game-style exercise program that’s part of Green Lantern Corps training. It’s not the same as drill sergeant Kilowog putting newbies through the wringer, but hey, it’s something! While Jimmi Simpson’s Green Arrow points out that John wanted to get rid of the ring earlier in Green Lantern: Beware My Power, circumstances have changed, and it’s up to John to transport the two of them and Jamie Gray Hyder’s Hawkgirl to a corner of the galaxy that’s likely a war zone. As such, it doesn’t hurt to go in with a little extra preparation.

The events of Green Lantern: Beware My Power see John Stewart having to team up with Green Arrow, Hawkgirl and Brian Bloom’s Adam Strange to journey into the heart of a Rann/Thanagar war, and they’ll also have to contend with the Sinestro Corps along the way. Beware My Power’s voice cast also includes Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter, Keesha Sharp as Vixen, Rick D. Wasserman as Sinestro, Mara Junot as Lyssa Drak & Bantha Dar, Jason J. Lewis as Ganthet & Captain Kantus, Simon Templeman as Sardath & Consol Voice, Sunil Malhotra as Power Ring & Rannian Commander, and Nolan North providing additional voices. Jeff Wamester directed the feature, and John Semper and Ernie Altbacker wrote the script together.

Following its world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 22 at 6:30 pm PT in Ballroom 20, Green Lantern: Beware My Power will be released to the public by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Tuesday, July 26 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital. Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for news concerning all sorts of upcoming DC movies.