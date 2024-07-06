‘There Was A Little Chat’: Guy Pearce Tells Us How Close He Came To Playing James Bond Back In The Day, And How He’d Feel About The Role Now

Arriving shortly on the 2024 movie schedule , director Lee Tamahori’s The Convert allowed him to finally achieve something he’s been working toward for 25 years. This achievement was the New Zealand filmmaker working with Australian actor Guy Pearce. Now, the collaborators can finally cross being work colleagues off their respective bucket lists; and Pearce can say he holds two distinct connections to the legacy of the James Bond movies .

Not only was Tamahori the director of Pierce Brosnan's final 007 entry, Die Another Day, but Guy was once actually suggested for the role by a pretty notable party. All these years later, Guy Pearce has some stories to tell about his own "little chat" about the role of a lifetime, as well as his thoughts on what that prospect would have meant, in hindsight.

(Image credit: Newmarket Films)

How Guy Pearce Was Tipped For James Bond, And How Close He Came To The Role

It should be noted that back in 2011, author Jeffery Deaver had the honor of writing a 007 one-off novel entitled Carte Blanche. A modern affair that saw Commander Bond facing off against a waste disposal magnate, the book is a fantastic read for fans of both classic and modern incarnations of the character.

During an interview in 2014 with The Wrap , Deaver said flat out that if his book were to be adapted, Guy Pearce was the actor he best saw as James Bond. Remembering this while I sat with Mr. Pearce during a press day for The Convert, I had to ask if he’d known about this, and had made any sort of moves to pursue the role of 007.

It’s thanks to that question that Guy Pearce revealed the following while speaking with CinemaBlend:

I wasn't aware of that moment, no. There was a little chat, nothing official, knowing that the role was kind of opening up, and would that be something that I would [be interested in.] And funnily enough, that all sort of came I guess during that time that I was kind of being open to more things. But I suppose, and you know it wasn't anything serious enough that I either pursued, or had to sort of resist pursuing. It was sort of just a whim, a kind of an idea to even think about. There was no real substance to having to think about it much.

Now I can’t say this with total certainty, but I have a feeling that Guy is talking about the 00-handover that saw Pierce Brosnan’s surprise James Bond firing after Die Another Day and Daniel Craig’s eventual hiring for Casino Royale. Which, based on a previous interview from the CinemaBlend archives, would have been around Guy Pearce’s “hating everything” period that saw him make The Time Machine and The Count of Monte Cristo.

It makes a lot of sense, as he would have still been riding pretty high off of his success in L.A. Confidential around that time. As director Martin Campbell tested several actors for the role at the time, Pearce would have undoubtedly been an attractive candidate for the honors. Though it doesn't sound like he was necessarily in the headspace for an extended engagement in any role of this type.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps it was a good thing that The Convert lead only got as far as light conversation, as that seems to be all that really came from the matter. Which, based on my educated guess, would have taken place between Guy and his reps. But again, I can't confirm that. What I can confirm though is how Guy Pearce looks back on it all in hindsight.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / Skydance / Prime Video)

Guy Pearce’s Current Feelings On The Potential To Play James Bond

While Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies would bring the character into the 21st century, Guy Pearce’s resume only continued to blossom in the absence of that very role. Pearce landed everything from a part as a comedic family movie villain in Adam Sandler’s Bedtime Stories to the nefarious Aldrich Killian in the Marvel movie Iron Man 3, as well as many more notable opportunities.

Now, with over two decades separating the world from Die Another Day, and a little over 10 years since Carte Blanche was published, Guy Pearce has reflected on that “little chat” and what it could have held for his future. Continuing to speak with CinemaBlend, he put the matter to rest with these words:

If I was to think about it, I think I probably … I mean if it was a one-off, then that would be one thing. But to play a repeat role, having done all the television that I've done in Australia, particularly where I've played the same role for four years on one show, and the same role for four years on another show. I mean, I did play Jack Irish on and off, but they were sort of almost telemovies. You know, one-off type things. But the idea of becoming someone like James Bond … I don't know. Thankfully I've passed the point now, so I don't have to think about it.

With the eclectic resume that Guy Pearce has assembled over the years, which includes long-term gigs like the Jack Irish mysteries, it feels like the man has no regrets. After all, the part was never truly his to pursue or reject, and the opportunities that he racked up as a result of being allowed that freedom wouldn’t have been as plentiful if he was locked into that ironclad tuxedo.

On the bright side, while Pearce may not be within the parameters for Bond 26’s 007 candidates, there are still plenty of opportunities for him in the world of James Bond. In fact, if he’s up for such a steady gig, there’s always the chance he could make either a fantastic Bond villain or a great new pick for M. So maybe the legacy of Ian Fleming’s superspy isn’t quite as finished with Guy Pearce as he’d like to think.

That’s something we’ll have to keep an eye on in the near future, as Bond 26 continues to occupy a sort of development limbo at the time. However, you won’t have to wait too long to see Guy’s face on your screen of choice, as The Convert is heading to both theaters and on-demand, starting July 12th.