Halloween Kills’ Anthony Michael Hall Has A Fun, ‘Bloody’ Story Of Meeting Jamie Lee Curtis On Set

The horror renaissance has been in full swing for years now, and 2021 is no exception. For fans looking to get scared this spooky season, David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is nearly upon us. The stellar cast includes Anthony Michael Hall, who has a fun, bloody story of meeting Jamie Lee Curtis on set.

Anthony Michael Hall has had a long and successful career as an actor, starting from his iconic Brat Pack days. Fans were thrilled to learn he’d be playing an adult Tommy Doyle in Halloween Kills, appearing alongside a number of actors from John Carpenter’s 1978 original movie. I had the privilege of speaking with Hall about his work on the Halloween sequel, where he revealed how he met the incomparable Jamie Lee Curtis while on set. He told me,

I just saw this pair of bloody hands, we were outside of Haddonfield hospital. All of a sudden these two bloody hands are in my face and between the fingers I see Jamie Lee. And she opens up, gives me a big hug. She’s just a great person. She really loves people and it really comes across when you work with her. She’s not only a seasoned, great actress but she’s just a great person. Very cool, very maternal, giving and creates a great ambiance as a producer.

Honestly, how can you not adore Jamie Lee Curtis? Aside from the spirited performance that she continues to give as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movies, those who work with her continue to praise her character. And Anthony Michael Hall is no exception in that regard.

Anthony Michael Hall stepped into a beloved franchise with Halloween Kills , and luckily he was made to feel very welcome. This is partly due to Jamie Lee Curtis herself, who is a producer on the movie in addition to being at the top of the call sheet. And just like that Hall was able to become Tommy Doyle and join the town of Haddonfield.

Halloween Kills picks up immediately after the events of the 2018 sequel . Those bloody hands Jamie Lee Curtis had on set came as a result of Laurie suffering from a stab wound at the hands of Michael Myers. Curtis has shared videos of herself and a warm bucket of blood, showing how much fun was had on set-- despite the serious subject matter.

While the 2018 Halloween movie was focused on Laurie and her trauma, David Gordon Green’s sequel Halloween Kills will pan out and allow the town of Haddonfield to become a character. The survivors of Michael Myers’ original 1978 attack will arm up and form an angry mob to kill the Shape themselves. And it looks like it’s going to be a bloodbath.

Luckily for the generations of Halloween fans out there, Halloween Kills is nearly upon us. Anthony Michael Hall will help to round out the ensemble along with returning actors like Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, and Nancy Stephens. Tommy Doyle is all grown up, and this time he’s swinging a baseball bat.