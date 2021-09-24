Halloween Kills’ Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Anthony Michael Hall’s Performance In The Blumhouse Slasher

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has had a long and iconic career in film, becoming a star as a result of John Carpenter’s 1978 Halloween. Curtis reprised her role as Laurie Strode for the current trilogy of movies, with Halloween Kills featuring another life-long actor: former Brat Pack member Anthony Michael Hall. And ahead of the movie’s release, she’s praising Hall’s performance in the Blumhouse slasher.

In Halloween Kills Anthony Michael Hall will be playing the adult version of Tommy Doyle-- the little boy Jamie Lee Curtis was babysitting in the original movie. Their characters obviously share a bond of trauma, and longtime fans are eager to see how their relationship plays out on screen. Curtis makes Hall’s performance sound captivating, as she posted a photo of him in character:

Wow. Anthony Michael Hall certainly looks like he’s out for blood in this image. The trailers for Halloween Kills shows Tommy Doyle hunting down Michael Myers with a baseball bat, and I can’t wait to see how this bloody reunion ultimately shakes out.

The above still from Halloween Kills comes to us from Jamie Lee Curtis’ personal Instagram account. She’s extremely active on social media, pivoting between sharing messages of hope and philanthropic efforts and promoting her upcoming projects. And with the upcoming slasher so close, she’s been treating the generations of Halloween fans to new content every day.

As previously mentioned, the caption praises what Anthony Michael Hall brought to Halloween Kills as an adult version of Tommy Doyle. While the last movie was focused on Laurie’s trauma, it’s clear David Gordon Green’s sequel will make the town of Haddonfield into a character. Curtis’ caption reads:

Mob rules. Anthony Michael Hall is so FIERCE as older Tommy. It isn't just Laurie Strode who was traumatized on Halloween in 1978.

Over the extra year of waiting for Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis has consistently teased the mob violence that’s to come. Because after Michael Myers escapes Laurie’s burning home, the town will arm up and take on The Shape themselves. And smart money says it’s going to be a bloodbath.

Anthony Michael Hall is the latest actor to play Tommy Doyle in the Halloween franchise, an honor shared by a number of names throughout the years. Brian Andrews originated the role in John Carpenter's original, while Paul Rudd played an older version of the character in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. While that sequel is no longer canon in the current timeline, Rudd did give Hall his approval in taking on the role.

Luckily, the wait for Halloween Kills to finally arrive in theaters is nearly over. The delayed sequel will be released October 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.