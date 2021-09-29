Halloween Kills Producer Reveals Twist From Blumhouse’s 2018 Movie He Fought Against

It’s a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a renaissance for a number of years. Many beloved new scary movies have come from Blumhouse, including the current Halloween trilogy starring Jamie Lee Curtis. And one Halloween Kills producer recently revealed a twist from the 2018 sequel that he fought against.

Producer Ryan Freimann began his work on the Halloween franchise with Blumhouse’s 2018 movie, and is also working on the next two installments of David Gordon Green’s trilogy. While fans are eager for Halloween Kills to finally hit theaters, he explained one aspect of the previous sequel that he wasn’t a fan of. Namely, the handling of Michael Myers’ new psychiatrist Dr. Ranbir Sartain. As he put it,

I'm going to go on record and say I was never a fan of the Sartain twist from 2018, fought that one tooth and nail but sometimes you get outvoted -- but fans react to certain things then it causes us to pivot certain storylines certain ways.

While there’s a lot to celebrate in 2018’s Halloween, the way that Michael Myers made his way back to Haddonfield for a rampage on that fateful night left something to be desired. And it seems that even some of the folks involved in the record-breaking slasher took umbrage with this plot twist during production.

Ryan Freimann’s comments to CBR are sure to pique the interest of hardcore Halloween fans, especially as we face the final weeks of waiting for Halloween Kills. The last movie broke records, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t disagreements from those involved. One of which includes how the movie handled Dr. Loomis’ former student Ranbir Sartain.

Shortly after we meet Ranbir Sartain in Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode refers to him as the “new Loomis.” And through much of the movie he seems to be chasing down Michael Myers. But it turned out that he was the one who organized the bus accident and set The Shape free in the world so he could study him in the wild.

So basically this guy knew what Michael Myers was capable of, and set him free to terrorize the town of Haddonfield. Luckily he got what he deserved, as the masked villain killed him shortly after his true intentions were revealed. As such, it was a Halloween storyline that quickly fizzled out.

It should be interesting to see if Dr. Ranbir Sartain continued to influence the events of Halloween Kills. Allyson will presumably tell the authorities what he did, although he won't be around to study The Shape. Instead Haddonfield will arm up and form an angry mob in hopes of taking out that terrifying killer once and for all.

Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 15th.