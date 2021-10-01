Why Halloween Kills Is Going To Streaming, According To Jason Blum

Countless movies were pushed back last year during the pandemic, and that includes horror flicks. Fans were disappointed when Halloween Kills was delayed a full year , but the Jamie Lee Curtis slasher is nearly upon us. And Jason Blum recently explained why Halloween Kills is also going to streaming on Peacock.

With Halloween Kills just weeks away from its release, moviegoers were shocked to learn that it would be releasing simultaneously on streaming. This hasn’t stopped folks like Jamie Lee Curtis from hyping up the delayed slasher’s release, but it definitely turned a few heads. Jason Blum revealed that the decision was actually his, as he recently shared:

It was my idea to do it. [Peacock] didn’t approach me. I approached them. I, like everyone else, am a big believer in the theatrical experience. I think eventually I think there should be windows. I think Universal’s strategy of the three-week window is a great strategy, but I had a bad distribution experience with Freaky. That movie is a great movie, and it didn’t get seen because the distribution of it got all twisted up. My fault.

Interesting. Blumhouse is known for being a haven for horror, but that doesn’t mean the studio hasn’t made errors in the past. Jason Blum specifically cited Vince Vaughn’s body-swap horror movie Freaky, and how he felt he let that movie down with an exclusive theatrical run. As such, Halloween Kills will be more available thanks to it hitting streaming and movies.

Jason Blum’s comments to IndieWire help to peel back the curtain on what it’s like at the head of a major movie studio. Horror movies run on tighter budgets than blockbusters, so they also have the opportunity to make a major profit. But the entire film industry has been in a strange place, and Blum wants to make sure that the most eyes possible are on Halloween Kills.

Luckily for Jason Blum and company, anticipation for Halloween Kills is pretty damn high at this point. While David Gordon Green’s 2018 movie was very much focused on Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie and her family, the universe is definitely expanding in the upcoming slasher. The town of Haddonfield will arm up to take on Michael Myers themselves, bringing in a number of OG actors from John Carpenter’s original Halloween movie.

The trailers for Halloween Kills really make it look like the Avengers of horror flicks, with actors facing off against Michael Myers 40 years and change after the events of the original. It should be interesting to see if it matches the same record-breaking box office numbers of the 2018 sequel. This is especially true since the new movie will also be available to stream.