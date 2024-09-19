‘It’s A Point Of Pride For Us:’ How Agatha All Along’s Team Convinced Marvel To Sign On For A Nude Scene For Only The Second Time Ever
Kathryn Hahn bore it all in the premiere of Agatha All Along.
Spoilers ahead for the premiere of Agatha All Along.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, both in theaters and streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription. Those in the latter category were just treated to the first two episodes of Agatha All Along, which picks up after the WandaVision finale. And the show's team revealed how they convinced Marvel to sign on for a nude scene for only the second time ever.
What we know about Agatha All Along is ongoing, but the show's two-part premiere definitely made a splash. That includes a scene where Agatha comes out of her house naked after waking up from Wanda's spell. This marks the second nude scene of the MCU, the first being Thor: Love & Thunder showing Chris Hemsworth's butt. While speaking with TV Line, producer/director Jac Schaeffer revealed Kevin Feige's question ("really?") and explained why the nudity was key to the scene. In her words:
Points were made. This scene showed Agatha back in her body after the Mare of Easttown spoof, and frantic to know what's been happening in three years since she faced off against the Scarlet Witch. The fact that she's naked doesn't phase her, although her neighbor John Collins (who was also seen in WandaVision) definitely looks confused. And the scene plays out in a delightful manner during Agatha All Along's first episode.
While some folks are still figuring out how to stream Agatha All Along, hardcore MCU fans have already re-watched the two-episode premiere, and taken in all the references to WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2. CinemaBlend recently spoke to producer Mary Livanos about the nudity in the premiere, where she explained ho Kathryn Hahn herself pushed for it. In her words:
Both of the MCU's nude scenes were played for comedic affect, although Agatha All Along's felt a tad more integral to the plot. It's a great way to show that the villain we know and love was back, and in control of her body once more. Agatha is a huge personality, and the fact that she feels so free in her body just further proved that.
Fans are already responding strongly to the first two episodes of Agatha All Along, and it should be fascinating to see how the series might affect upcoming Marvel movies. Specifically, if/how Wanda ends up factoring into the story.
Agatha All Along airs new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+. Check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
