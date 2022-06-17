Thor: Love And Thunder’s Rating References Chris Hemsworth’s Nude Scene

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on a roll, with tons of projects releasing on both the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which is only a few months away. Thor 4’s MPAA rating was recently released, and seemingly references Chris Hemsworth’s forthcoming nude scene.

When the second trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder arrived online it basically broke the internet. In addition to featuring Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher and Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor, the final scene features Chris Hemsworth getting his clothes blown away by Zeus (played by Russell Crowe). That became the most re-watched part of the trailer , and has also seemingly made it into the reason for the movie’s PG-13. According to the MPAA , Thor 4 was:

Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity.

Partial nudity stands out for a Marvel movie, and I think we all know which actor is going to bare it all in Thor: Love and Thunder. We saw Chris Hemsworth get naked in the movie’s trailer, although his backside was blurred. Smart money says such censoring won’t occur when Taika Waititi’s sophomore MCU effort is released in theaters.

Fans always expected Thor: Love and Thunder to be rated PG-13, as this is a standard rating for Marvel movies. This allows for some action and the occasional swear word, while still being able to be a family-friendly movie experience. Taika Waititi will no doubt add plenty of adult humor to the mysterious project, including having Chris Hemsworth go nude opposite Russell Crowe’s Zeus. You know, normal movie stuff.

Chris Hemworth is known for bringing a hulking physicality to his movies, both within the MCU and in other franchises like Netflix’s Extraction. He’s also had a shirtless scene in every major Marvel appearance– including Bro Thor in Avengers: Endgame. And from the looks of set photos and footage Hemsworth is going to be looking particularly massive in Thor: Love and Thunder.

For those who don’t remember, you can re-watch Thor: Love and Thunder’s latest trailer below. In it we see some truly epic action, and brief glimpses at characters new and old that’ll appear throughout its mysterious runtime . And one can also see the scene that seemingly informed the MPAA’s official rating of the movie.

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness officially in the rear view (and coming shortly to streaming ), all eyes are on what Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth have up their sleeve for Thor 4. The Oscar winning filmmaker has teased that he wanted to go even bigger and crazier for the upcoming blockbuster, and the first footage certainly seems to tease that vision . Said vision just also includes the backside of the franchise star.