Bill Skarsgård Recalls The Dreams He Had After Playing Pennywise In It, And They Sound Like They’re Straight Out Of A Horror Film

Portraying a character as diabolical as one of the most sinister clowns in cinema –Pennywise the Dancing Clown–in the It films is bound to leave a mark on any actor. For Bill Skarsgård, the experience seeped into his subconscious, manifesting in unsettling dreams that could rival any script for the best horror movies . Now, the Boy Kills World actor has revealed more about the strange, haunting dreams he experienced after stepping into the clown’s terrifying shoes.

Reflecting on his post-It experience with Vanity Fair , Skarsgård described how embodying the Stephen King creation left an unexpected mark on his psyche. As he explained:

Those dreams were so strange. Either I was confronting Pennywise and I was upset with him, yelling at him—or I was Pennywise, but I was walking around in the streets that I grew up on, and I’m like, No, no. I shouldn’t be out here in public walking around like this. This is not how it’s supposed to be done. It was this weird thing where I was trying to separate myself from this thing, literally back in the place that I grew up in, in the same apartment that I grew up in.

The idea of confronting Pennywise—or even becoming him—while roaming the familiar streets of his childhood adds a surreal, psychological twist to the Clark performer’s experience. It also shows that portraying one of the scariest modern horror villains isn’t something you just leave behind on set.

This isn’t the first—or the last—time Bill Skarsgård has dived headfirst into a dark and transformative role, but Pennywise? That was a whole other level. Between the nightmare-inducing smile, the spine-chilling voice, and that downright unsettling physicality, it’s no surprise that the character stuck with him long after the makeup came off.

The Devil All The Time star has a well-documented love for transformation in his performances. Whether it was playing an autistic teen early in his career, the vengeful outcast in The Crow, or his latest monstrous turn as Count Orlok in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake , the Barbarian star keeps proving he’s not afraid to go to the dark side—and we’re all better (and more terrified) for it.

Funny enough, the John Wick: Chapter 4 performer revealed that despite the lingering effects of the killer clown, he’s most scared of his upcoming take on the iconic vampire. According to the actor, this role took him even further from his own personality than Pennywise did, requiring rigorous voice work and movement studies, including a dive into “corpse dancing” techniques.

But staying in one lane? That's not Bill Skarsgård’s style. While he’s certainly made a name for himself exploring monstrous and dark characters, the actor has his eyes set on expanding his range, teasing future ventures into gritty dramas and even dark comedies. No matter the role—or the psychological toll that comes with it—the Swedish star is all about pushing his limits, and honestly, we’re here for it.

