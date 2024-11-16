Bill Skarsgård Recalls The Dreams He Had After Playing Pennywise In It, And They Sound Like They’re Straight Out Of A Horror Film
From the set to the subconscious, even Pennywise haunts the actor behind the makeup.
Portraying a character as diabolical as one of the most sinister clowns in cinema–Pennywise the Dancing Clown–in the It films is bound to leave a mark on any actor. For Bill Skarsgård, the experience seeped into his subconscious, manifesting in unsettling dreams that could rival any script for the best horror movies. Now, the Boy Kills World actor has revealed more about the strange, haunting dreams he experienced after stepping into the clown’s terrifying shoes.
Reflecting on his post-It experience with Vanity Fair, Skarsgård described how embodying the Stephen King creation left an unexpected mark on his psyche. As he explained:
The idea of confronting Pennywise—or even becoming him—while roaming the familiar streets of his childhood adds a surreal, psychological twist to the Clark performer’s experience. It also shows that portraying one of the scariest modern horror villains isn’t something you just leave behind on set.
This isn’t the first—or the last—time Bill Skarsgård has dived headfirst into a dark and transformative role, but Pennywise? That was a whole other level. Between the nightmare-inducing smile, the spine-chilling voice, and that downright unsettling physicality, it’s no surprise that the character stuck with him long after the makeup came off.
The Devil All The Time star has a well-documented love for transformation in his performances. Whether it was playing an autistic teen early in his career, the vengeful outcast in The Crow, or his latest monstrous turn as Count Orlok in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake, the Barbarian star keeps proving he’s not afraid to go to the dark side—and we’re all better (and more terrified) for it.
Funny enough, the John Wick: Chapter 4 performer revealed that despite the lingering effects of the killer clown, he’s most scared of his upcoming take on the iconic vampire. According to the actor, this role took him even further from his own personality than Pennywise did, requiring rigorous voice work and movement studies, including a dive into “corpse dancing” techniques.
But staying in one lane? That's not Bill Skarsgård’s style. While he’s certainly made a name for himself exploring monstrous and dark characters, the actor has his eyes set on expanding his range, teasing future ventures into gritty dramas and even dark comedies. No matter the role—or the psychological toll that comes with it—the Swedish star is all about pushing his limits, and honestly, we’re here for it.
For now, fans can marvel at Skarsgård’s ability to fully embrace the darkness—even when it sneaks into his dreams. Want to relive his killer clown days? Both It chapters are streaming with a Max subscription. And if you’re ready for more spooky from the Castle Rock veteran, Nosferatu lands a spot on the 2024 movie schedule this Christmas, December 25. Who needs holiday cheer when you’ve got vampiric upcoming horror movies?
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.