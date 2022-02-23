How Chicago Fire's Director Used All 10 Seasons To Prepare For The 'Exciting' New Episode
By Laura Hurley published
Chicago Fire director Kantú Lentz spoke with CinemaBlend about the exciting new episode, and using all ten seasons to prepare.
Chicago Fire is finally returning to NBC after the break for the Olympics, and the show has something exciting in store for fans who have been waiting to see what comes next. With Severide back on the case of investigating a fire, Pelham hitting a snag in settling in at Firehouse 51, and Stella seemingly sticking with Girls On Fire, there’s a lot to look forward to, and director Kantú Lentz has opened up to CinemaBlend about what to expect.
Kantú Lentz directed the “Fire Cop” episode of Chicago Fire, which will air on February 23, and she came to the show in Season 10 as part of NBCU Launch’s Female Forward program to promote gender parity in scripted TV directing. Coming into a show that is ten seasons in with a strong fanbase is no small task, and Lentz shared how she used all ten of those seasons to prepare:
There was no shortage of material for Kantú Lentz to use for research when it comes to directing Chicago Fire, and watching all ten seasons guarantees an episode that stays true to the tone of what has made this show such a hit for so long. Checking out all the seasons on top of shadowing the production of Chicago Fire resulted in what should be a pretty thrilling episode. Plus, the director’s connection to the Dick Wolf TV universe goes all the way back to growing up with Law & Order: SVU, so Fire seems like a natural fit. Lentz continued:
A whole lot has changed on Chicago Fire since it premiered ten years ago, and even a lot has changed since the beginning of Season 10 with the departure of Jesse Spencer as Casey. Most of the cast has been around for many years by this point, however, and watching the full series meant that Kantú Lentz would have been very familiar with them by the time she started directing for the show.
With such a vast cast, a decade of history, and (based on the promo and episode description) what seems to be a thrilling script, this episode of Fire presented some new opportunities. When asked if there were any scenes or characters she was particularly excited to direct, Lentz shared:
Many of the firefighters of Fire – including those that Kantú Lentz named – have actually been part of the series since the very beginning, and Miranda Rae Mayo has become a vital part of the show as Stella Kidd since joining in Season 4. With the February 23 episode delivering a Girls on Fire plot between Stella and Kylie, I asked Lentz if the storyline centered on opportunities for girls and women was meaningful for her, and the Female Forward director shared:
Luckily, the wait to see the new episode of Chicago Fire, directed by Kantú Lentz, is nearly over. “Fire Cop” will air on Wednesday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC in the 2022 TV schedule, between a new episode of Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET and a new episode of Chicago P.D. (which will showcase Tracy Spiridakos’ Hailey Upton) at 10 p.m. ET. NBC has confirmed the episode count for the One Chicago shows in the 2021-2022 TV seasons, so fans still have plenty of episodes to look forward to.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.