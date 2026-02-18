Elton John Had Only One Request Before Having A Big Part In Peacock’s Ponies
So many 1970s classics in one soundtrack!
Has any other series on the 2026 TV schedule had a more stellar soundtrack than Ponies? The Peacock spy thriller set in the 1970s takes advantage of a lot of the great music that was out at that time from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Billy Joel and Elton John for all kinds of great needle drop moments that have us wanting to dust up all the great records from the era. So, when CinemaBlend spoke to the show’s creators, they told us about making these moments happen, and specifically explained the one request Elton John had in regard to it. SPOILERS ahead.
How Elton John Became Such A Big Part Of Ponies, Per The Creators
Elton John has a big part in Ponies because the finale takes place during a fictional concert of his in Moscow in 1977 (though he did tour in the Soviet Union in 1979). Ponies creator David Iserson told us about what happened when they contacted John’s team to involve the icon in the series. In his words:
The 78-year-old has done about everything, from reaching EGOT status to writing the music for The Lion King and the 2019 biopic Rocketman depicting his life story. Lucky for Ponies, they were granted the use of three Elton John songs: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” and the Live From Moscow versions of “Take Me To The Pilot” and “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”.
The only thing that almost stood in their way was the depiction of Elton John in the finale, which ended up being played by unknown actor Alistair Mumford. Things all worked out in their favor, but for a moment, they were in the all-time great artist’s “hands” for approval.
How The Soundtrack Became Central To Ponies
Getting the thumbs up from Elton John is pretty groovy, but during our conversation with the showrunners, they also talked about why the soundtrack was such a big deal to the series. As Iserson explained:
If you’ve binged-watched Ponies like we have, you had to have noticed (and perhaps discovered) all the 1970s hits. I found it super interesting to learn the creators’ process to make the soundtrack an additional main character. As Iserson also added in our interview:
During our chat, the creators talked to us about the possibility of a Season 2 renewal as well. Should it happen, we’d look forward to even more great needle drops. You can check out the full Ponies soundtrack on Spotify right now.
