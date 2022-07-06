How Lana Condor And The Boo, Bitch Cast Made Their Netflix Comedy More Than Just A Mean Girls Homage
Boo, Bitch was personally victimized by Regina George too.
Within the past twenty years, there have been many great high school comedies, but none compare to the iconic status of 2004’s Mean Girls. So it’s no wonder Netflix’s latest coming-of-age story feels wonderfully inspired by Tina Fey’s hilarious and “fetch” hit. Boo, Bitch gives off some major Mean Girls energy, except added on top is an element of the supernatural as Lana Condor’s character goes from invisible high schooler to ultra-popular ghost.
When CinemaBlend spoke to the cast of Boo, Bitch about the fun limited series, star and producer Lana Condor, who recently came off leading the All The Boys trilogy, shared why comparing the Netflix series to Mean Girls makes perfect sense. In her words:
In the upcoming Netflix series, Lana Condor plays a high school student named Erika Vu, who has spent her years being wrongly called “Helen Who” instead. On the night Erika and her ride-or-die bestie Gia (Zoe Colletti) decide to actually party, Erika gets run over by a car and a deer at the same time. When Erika finds out she’s dead but able to be still seen to complete her unfinished business, she makes it her mission to become known at her high school.
In that last sense, Boo, Bitch is an awesome Mean Girls homage, often playing with a similar fun tone the 2004 movie did. Zoe Colletti also spoke to the similarities:
In Boo, Bitch, there is of course a popular school girl, Aparna Brielle’s Riley. When CinemaBlend spoke to the actress, she shared that she did base her role on Regina George in some aspects, but also wanted to do more than play homage to one of the greats. As she shared:
It’s been nearly 20 years since Mean Girls came out and it remains an important part of pop culture. Just this weekend the movie arrived on Netflix and the internet was all over rewatching it. So much so the movie became one of the streaming service’s top trending movies.
Boo, Bitch was written by fairly new writers Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak and is executive produced by Lana Condor, which is a first for the actor. If you’re looking for something in the camp of Mean Girls, Boo, Bitch is not only a homage, but takes some of the elements from it to deepen its characters, along with telling a more modern story. Hello, social media!!
You can check out Boo, Bitch with a Netflix subscription on July 8 and look forward to Condor next in Looney Tunes spinoff film Wile E. Coyote following that.
