To All The Boys' Lana Condor Is Joining John Cena In Upcoming Looney Tunes Movie

The Looney Tunes got back to the action last summer for Space Jam: A New Legacy alongside LeBron James to an overall mixed response . Warner Bros is currently getting ready to move the spotlight to Wile E. Coyote for a live-action/animation hybrid film called Coyote vs. Acme starring John Cena, and some more talent has just signed on as well.

Following the conclusion of Netflix’s All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy last year, Lana Condor has found another high-profile project in her role in Coyote vs. Acme. The 24-year-old actress from Netflix's To All The Boys film series is all set to join the upcoming movie, although we don’t know which character she’ll play.

In the Deadline report naming Lana Condor as a star in Coyote vs. Acme, it was also announced that Saturday Night Live veteran Will Forte has been cast. Forte will play Wile E. Coyote’s lawyer against his “intimidating former boss”, played by Cena. The movie will follow the popular Looney Tune hiring a billboard lawyer to sue the ACME corporation. As viewers of the cartoon know, Wile E. Coyote is always being let down by the conglomerate's products whilst trying to take down the Road Runner.

Coyote vs. Acme is based on the New Yorker humor article of the same name by Ian Frazier. It’s quite the random and original idea for Warner Bros to take on in concern to its Looney Tunes legacy. Are we to believe we’re getting a Looney Tunes courtroom comedy? That, plus the compilation of Peacemaker star John Cena, Will Forte and Lana Condor, and this is quite the project that's been put together.

The idea first went into development back in 2010 , and was then revived in 2014 with Steve Carell on board as the star before being announced again in 2018 . The project has seemingly fallen through multiple times and seen many different eyes on it, but nowadays Dave Green is set to direct the movie after previously helming 2014’s Earth to Echo and 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Coyote vs. Acme is being produced by James Gunn, who famously made the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, along with his recent turn to DC for The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. That might explain John Cena’s involvement, as he worked closely with Gunn on the spinoff series Peacemaker, which is available to watch with an HBO Max subscription .

It’ll especially be great to see Lana Condor take on another big project following her romantic comedy franchise. Previously, she was in X-Men: Apocalypse and Alita: Battle Angel, which were not necessarily big hits all around, despite being big-budget projects. Coyote vs. Acme has a release date set for July 21, 2023, so it looks like this time it’s for real: Wile E. Coyote is taking ACME to court.