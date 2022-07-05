Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 5, 2022

It could be true that “Fetch” is just never going to happen, but the enduring popularity of Mean Girls nearly two decades since its release is unquestionable, as one can tell by its appearance on the Netflix Top 10 for Tuesday, July 5, 2022. In addition to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S., there is also some fresh blood on the platform’s list of Top 10 TV Shows today. To find out what series is now trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) and where the 2004 high school satire ranks as well, read on.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 5, 2022

It appears that there were a good number of families who stayed in on Independence Day to watch our returning champion on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S.: Sing 2, which is still followed by the action-comedy The Man from Toronto while Jason Statham’s Wild Card has been usurped by the final installment of Christopher Nolan’s live-action Batman movies, The Dark Knight Rises. Dave Bautista’s Final Score also switched places with the classic Will Ferrell movie Old School and now sits above the Mark Wahlberg-led Contraband and the list’s iconic newcomer Mean Girls. Meanwhile, Adam Sandler’s Hustle has travelled to the bottom below Zero Dark Thirty, which has not budged since yesterday.

1. Sing 2

2. The Man from Toronto

3. The Dark Knight Rises

4. Wild Card

5. Final Score

6. Contraband

7. Mean Girls

8. Old School

9. Zero Dark Thirty

10. Hustle

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 5, 2022

It appears that those who preferred to stay in on the Fourth of July used that time to watch the conclusion of Stranger Things 4, while many also got caught up on the new season of The Umbrella Academy, others listened to William Shatner talk about weird stuff on The UnXplained, and a few more watched a hunt for buried treasure on the new docuseries Pirate Gold of Adak Island. Still in fifth place on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. since yesterday is the hit sitcom The Upshaws along with teen sports drama All American still at Number Eight, while reality competition Snowflake Mountain and legal thriller The Lincoln Lawyer are each a down a peg and recently ended CW fantasy Legacies is down two. They all sit below the list’s newest addition this week in sixth place: Alone - a History Channel original reality series that challenges people to survive the wilderness while in complete solitude.

1. Stranger Things

2. The Umbrella Academy

3. The UnXplained

4. Pirate Gold of Adak Island

5. The Upshaws

6. Alone

7. Snowflake Mountain

8. All American

9. Legacies

10. The Lincoln Lawyer

There is bound to be a fresh selection of trending titles soon enough with all the exciting new Netflix original movies coming this month, such as Persuasion with Dakota Johnson or the Russo Brothers’ action thriller The Gray Man. Of course, there are many other great reasons to have a Netflix subscription and you can count on us to let you know how the common audience member is using theirs with our breakdowns of the platform’s Top 10 most popular movies and TV shows on a daily basis.

