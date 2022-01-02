How New Amsterdam Will Handle Dr. Fuentes' Takeover And More Major Season 4 Twists In 2022
New Amsterdam ended 2021 with some big Season 4 twists, and here's what fans can expect from the aftermath in 2022.
New Amsterdam pulled out all the stops to wrap the first half of Season 4 by delivering not just one cliffhanger, but multiple for several different characters! The biggest twist is undoubtedly Max deciding to leave for London and leaving the hospital in the hands of Dr. Fuentes after her takeover. It was a happy ending to 2021 for Max and Helen, but not so happy for everybody they left behind. Fortunately, showrunner David Schulner and star Jocko Sims spoke with CinemaBlend to preview what’s in store with Season 4 in 2022.
The show will return on January 4 with an episode called “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution,” and will see Helen and Max settling into life in London much more happily than the doctors trying to settle into the new status quo under Dr. Fuentes. Her takeover will have some disastrous results, while Iggy works on finding employment for his psych patients, Bloom helps out a patient who believes he’s dealing with a curse, and almost certainly some fresh drama with Reynolds/Malvo/Baptiste triangle after the midseason finale baby bombshell.
Now, as “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution” approaches, check out a rundown what the showrunner and actor shared about the second half of Season 4 for the biggest twists after 2021!
Dr. Fuentes Has No Rival After Taking Over
Dr. Fuentes managed to clear a path to take power at New Amsterdam by making promises and winning votes from the board, and Max’s absence means that she’s unopposed in a way that she wasn’t before. Speaking with CinemaBlend, showrunner David Schulner revealed that for the second half of Season 4, she “has remade the whole hospital in her image. And our characters are suffering the worst of it, no doubt.” Unsurprisingly, she will use her position at the top of the power structure to run the hospital about as differently from Max “How Can I Help?” Goodwin. Schulner shed more light, saying:
Fuentes began her process of running New Amsterdam like a corporation early in Season 4… as much as she could while Max was still around, at least, and he could only go so far in stopping her. Her arrival already resulted in the firings of Casey, Gladys, Agnes, and Baptiste, and it’s clear that her reign of terror has only just began. Jocko Sims weighed in on what the hospital looks like after she is able to run the hospital without opposition like Max or even Brantley:
Of course, none of this is to say that the hospital and characters will be unrecognizable when Season 4 picks back up. In fact, Jocko Sims previewed that it’ll be back to “business as usual,” but that doesn’t mean they’ll be happy to have Fuentes filling Max’s old role. The actor said:
Successful or not, the doctors who Max left behind at least considering an idea for a coup is a sign that they’re not beaten just yet. And in fact, the showrunner has revealed that there is a “spark of resistance” with the arrival of Dr. Wilder, played by Sandra Mae Frank and on board at New Amsterdam to fill Helen’s former spot as head of oncology. According to David Schulner, Wilder will “carry on Max's tradition as best she can.” Since she already made a good impression on the other doctors when she went the extra mile to save Guillaume, fans can probably look forward to what she brings in 2022!
Max And Helen Are Building A New Life Together
While the doctors back in New York may be suffering and struggling under Dr. Fuentes, Max and Helen are starting their new life together in London. They made the big move not too long after officially starting their relationship, and there were doubts up until the very last moments of the midseason finale as to whether or not he would actually go. Max passed what David Schulner described as the “final test” of leaving New York out of his love for her, but they’re not free of challenges just yet. The showrunner said:
The promo for the midseason premiere indicates that they’re enjoying quite the honeymoon period in London; with challenges on the way, will that last? The show clearly isn’t going to send Max back to New York by the end of the first episode of 2022, with this plan to juxtapose London with New Amsterdam. Whatever happens, hopefully Max and Helen just aren’t as miserable as seems likely for the friends they left behind!
Dr. Malvo Is Pregnant, But Who Is The Father?
Reynolds had his mind blown in the midseason when he learned just how much he’d volunteered for when he said he was up for “complicated.” Malvo is pregnant, which presents a whole slew of complications considering the polyamorous relationship. Either Reynolds or Baptiste is the father, but who? According to Jocko Sims, that question will be weighing heavily on both of their minds, and that may not be the best case scenario for Malvo. He said:
Sims also shared that he thinks Reynolds would be a great father and has “always wanted Reynolds to have kids,” but only time will tell if this is how it happens. Even if Baptiste is the father, Reynolds does truly love Malvo. Based on some comments from David Schulner, the course of love probably isn’t going to start running smoothly for Reynolds, whether or not he’s the father. He shared:
Well, Reynolds is going to open his mind even more in the second half of Season 4, depending on what Malvo wants for her pregnancy! His life is clearly going to be complicated on the personal and professional fronts, and he’s not the only one.
Bloom Misses Leyla, But What About Leyla?
Bloom crossed a line when it came to her relationship with Leyla back at the end of Season 3 when she more or less bribed the hospital to open up a fifth residency slot for her girlfriend in the ED, and it was only a matter of time before Leyla found out. She learned the truth when Reynolds accidentally tipped her off, and broke things off with Bloom in the midseason finale. The showrunner shared that he and the writers “hope” that their relationship can come back from this very low point, but there are some hurdles in the way. David Schulner broke it down:
Fans shouldn’t count on this story getting resolution right at the beginning of 2022, either. According to the showrunner, Leyla isn’t sticking around in the aftermath of what she views as Bloom’s big betrayal:
So, no surgical residency with Leyla and Reynolds, despite Reynolds extending the invitation in the same conversation in which he accidentally tipped Leyla off! Jocko Sims is of the opinion that Reynolds isn’t to blame for Leyla finding out – after all, Reynolds himself doesn’t know – and he’ll end up as part of the storyline. The actor previewed:
Leyla might be going MIA on Bloom, but evidently hasn’t entirely cut off contact with the doctors of New Amsterdam! A big question now is how much actress Shiva Kalaiselvan will appear in the rest of Season 4.
Iggy May Have Made A Mistake
Iggy has struggled to get by without Gladys on hand as his head nurse, and his choice of who to hire to replace her may turn out to be a big mistake. The new hire actually made a pass at Iggy during the interview, and Iggy was very flattered. By the end of the midseason finale, Iggy made the decision to hire him, which might not turn out to be the best idea. David Schulner teased:
Relationships rarely go too smoothly for too long on New Amsterdam, so maybe Iggy and Martin will be the next couple to hit some bumps in the road! Fortunately, the wait to find out what happens next for him and all the others is nearly over. New Amsterdam returns for the second half of Season 4 on Tuesday, January 4 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following the highly-anticipated return of This Is Us for its sixth and final season. For more of what’s on the way in the new year, check out our 2022 winter and spring premiere guide now!
