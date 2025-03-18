How Will Fox's Doc Return For Season 2 Following The Season 1 Finale? One Star Hypes The Big Renewal And 'Loose Ends'
The story isn't ending just yet.
Doc debuted early in the 2025 TV schedule and then immediately broke a ratings record for Fox with that first episode. With the story of Dr. Amy Larsen's lost memories (and the love triangle she didn't even know she was in) just getting more complicated, fans were likely relieved that the network didn't wait until after the finale to renew the medical drama for Season 2. I spoke with actor Jon Ecker, who plays Chief Resident Dr. Jake Heller, ahead of the finale on March 18 about what's on the way.
If it seems like Season 1 is ending right after it began, that would be because Doc only received an order for ten episodes the first time around. That will change for the next batch, as the renewal came with 22 more episodes. Ecker weighed in on getting the renewal ahead of the finale, saying:
Is it any wonder that the cast is "excited to get back together soon" considering how much time has passed since they wrapped filming? Jon Ecker shared that they finished the first season back in July of 2024, nearly half a year before the first episode would air on Fox and become available streaming with a Hulu subscription. The actor reflected on getting that good news after such a long wait:
Television in the first couple years after the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike could have been a tough landscape for a medical drama when there are already heavy hitters in the genre like Chicago Med on NBC and Grey's Anatomy on ABC, but Doc clearly carved out an audience quickly. Ecker went on to share his reaction to getting that episode count bump from 10 to 22:
At this point, of course, there's no guarantee that everybody from Season 1 will be back in the same capacity, or how much will have changed at the hospital by the end of the finale on March 18. As you may have guessed after the penultimate episode was called "What Goes Up..." on March 11, the last episode of Season 1 is called "...Must Come Down," with everybody called upon to pitch in after a mass casualty event.
And there could also be disaster for personal storylines to go along with the mass casualty event, after Amy (Molly Parker) and Michael (Omar Metwally) shared a passionate kiss despite him being married to another woman and Jake enjoying restarting the relationship that was cut short by her amnesia. That's not even accounting for how something surely has to give sooner or later with Dr. Miller (Scott Wolf) and the death he's been trying to hide all season!
So, how high are the stakes for this last episode of the 2024-2025 TV season? I asked Jon Ecker that very question, and he previewed:
Ecker of course didn't drop all the spoilers before the Season 1 finale could even air, but I think there are plenty of reasons to get excited about what Doc has in store for the last episode before the break. Check out the promo below for a bit more of a tease:
Tune in to Fox on Tuesday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET for the Season 1 finale of Doc, which has been the network's first medical drama since The Resident wrapped in 2023. Fox has yet to announce what Doc will be paired with when it returns for Season 2; I'd love to see the series airing back-to-back with Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk's Murder in a Small Town, but we'll just have to wait for the news.
