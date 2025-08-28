I Love Josh Brolin’s Amazing Literal WTF Moment In Weapons, And How It Came Out Of Multiple Takes Is A Cool Look Into Movie Making
A truly excellent, "WTF."
A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend)
A photo posted by on
Humor and horror have an important relationship in cinema. They exist on opposite ends of the emotional spectrum, but that's why they can be so effective when used together. A funny moment can lower an audiences defenses in preparation for a great scare, and it can also diffuse tension after an extended streak of terror. Recently, we've seen this tonal balance used expertly by writer/director Zach Cregger in his new movie Weapons, and a perfect example is Josh Brolin's literal "What the fuck?" moment in the aftermath of experiencing a shocking nightmare.
When I first saw Weapons earlier this summer, the theater absolutely erupted with laughter when Brolin delivered his exhausted and confused exclamation (since declared by the great David Fincher as "the greatest line in R-rated history"), and I felt compelled to ask the actor about it when I interviewed him during the film's Los Angeles press day. It goes without saying that more than just a great delivery is needed to make the beat in the movie work, as the editor has to perfectly time it with the end of the film's dream sequence, but Brolin explained how it also took multiple takes with little changes:
When it comes to filmmakers who make a habit of always getting multiple takes (the aforementioned David Fincher actually being a prime example), I've frequently seen the argument that it's indicative of a director not being entirely sure what they want – but I think this story effectively illustrates why that may be an oversimplification. Just because a certain take feels right on set doesn't mean that it's going to be exactly what a sequence needs when that footage is taken to an editing suite and cut together.
I'll also say this: just as I am hopeful that the footage of Josh Brolin sleeping on set in the middle of a take will be on the Weapons home video release, I also hope that there is some kind of quick super cut edited together with all five/six versions of the actor screaming, "What the fuck?!"
Weapons – co-starring the great talents of Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenhreich, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, Cary Christopher and Amy Madigan – will be entering its fourth weekend at the box office this coming Friday, and despite being an August release, it has been one of the most exciting hits of the summer. It's an amazing big screen experience, and if you haven't heard Josh Brolin's epic "What the fuck?!" with a crowd yet, you should try to make that a priority soon.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.