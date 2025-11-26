Did Diddy’s Son Just Suggest He Could Be Out Of Prison By The Holidays? Here’s What King Combs Said

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently in midst of a four-year (or 50-month) prison sentence, which he’s currently serving at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. While 56-year-old Combs isn’t expected to be released until June 2028, he and his legal team are currently seeking to appeal his sentence. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but there’s been optimism from the rapper’s lawyers in regards to the odds shifting in his favor. Now, Combs’ son also seems to be suggesting he could be home in time for the holiday season.

What Exactly Did King Combs Say About His Father Supposedly Being Released?

Christian “King” Combs (27) has been advocating for his father amid his continued legal woes. He’s also occasionally fielded questions about Sean’s status as well as his family in general. TMZ caught up with King at Los Angeles International Airport and asked about how Sean was doing. King said his famous father was “good” but, even more notably, he also said Sean would be “on the way home.” When pressed again about the odds of his dad coming home sooner than expected, King said, “We’re gonna see, fingers crossed.”

During the conversation, King Combs also shed light on how Diddy is doing behind bars, saying, “He’s doing good, so we’re just glad everything’s good.” The younger Combs then followed up that comment by saying Sean will “be home soon, though.” While speaking about how his family plans to celebrate the holidays, King claimed a third time that his dad could be home early:

We gonna play the ‘Diddy Free’ [song], the whole Christmas, the whole Thanksgiving. He coming home, though, just watch out. He might come home before then.

As of this writing, Sean Combs’ legal team hasn’t formally responded to King’s comments. With that, there’s no way of knowing for sure whether there’s any legitimacy to the claims that the “Shake Ya Tailfeather” performer will be home sooner than expected. What is known is that Combs was recently granted a legal victory in that his appeal process has been approved for acceleration. He’s also said to be seeking a Trump pardon. At present, though, it seems Combs will, at the very least, remain in prison during Turkey Day.

How Will Diddy Be Spending Thanksgiving In Jail This Year?

Just days ago, details on Diddy’s alleged Thanksgiving menu leaked and, based on that report, he’ll have a somewhat holiday-centric dinner to look forward to. For that meal, the Grammy winner will be offered a turkey roast, which will have all the trimmings as well as corn and mashed potatoes. Additionally, the rapper will also apparently have a dessert, which has not been specified.

Sean Combs’ prison sentence began earlier November, months after he was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering. The sentencing hearing took place in October and, during that court engagement, apologized to those who’d made allegations against him. On that note, the “Victory” rapper is still facing various lawsuits from a number of plaintiffs, who have accused him of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more.

Diddy is said to be settling into prison life and has even taken on a few responsibilities like helping out in the library of the penitentiary's chapel. All the while, the Combs kids continue to show support to their dad from the outside. Time will tell if Diddy does indeed end up being released early and joining his relatives at home for the holidays.