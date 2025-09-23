Tyriq Withers Has Head Staples That Look Like Football Laces In HIM, And Yes, Marlon Wayans Did Try To Grab His Head
HIM is rife with symbolism.
Director Justin Tipping’s new horror movie HIM could be described as a visuals-first cinematic experience. The story of a young star quarterback who gets the opportunity to train at a facility operated by his idol after suffering brain trauma from an assault, the film is designed as a trip into a psychedelic hell, and it is rife with creepy imagery and dark symbolism. Perfectly exemplifying this are the staples in the protagonist’s skull that look like the laces of a football… and yes, people on set, including co-star Marlon Wayans, did try and “grab the ball,” so to speak.
To be honest, my curiosity about this simple aspect of HIM is something I’ve wondered ever since noticing the surgery staples in the first preview footage I saw from the film, and while it’s a bit dumb, I felt compelled to ask about it when I had the chance to sit down with stars Tyriq Withers and Marlon Wayans earlier this month during the Los Angeles press day for the movie. Thankfully, I felt a bit justified in asking the question when Withers confirmed that more than one person on set felt it was amusing to view his head as sporting equipment. The actor said laughing,
In the film, Tyriq Wither’s Cameron Cade has dedicated almost his entire life to football, as his father not only encourages him to love the sport at a young age, but he convinces him that he is destined to become the Greatest Of All Time a.k.a. The Goat. His being is dedicated to playing the game, so it ultimately becomes entirely appropriate that his physical being would reflect that.
And as for Marlon Wayans’ behavior: can anyone say they are really surprised? He has spent decades establishing a very goofy reputation, and that means that it’s spectacularly easy to imagine him putting his palm to Tyriq Withers’ head and start yelling, “Hut hut!”
HIM features some extreme visuals and a totally bonkers ending, but upon its release it has gotten a mixed reaction from critics. Wayans has personally gone to bat for the vision of the movie, however, and he believes that it will be properly appreciated in time.
Also starring Julia Fox, Jim Jefferies, and Tim Heidecker, HIM is now playing in theaters everywhere, awaiting you to form your own opinion on its specific brand of terror – and to learn about all of the features heading to the big screen in the coming months, check out our 2025 Movie Release Schedule.
