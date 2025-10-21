What’s It Like Punching Ryan Reynolds In A Movie? Mark Ruffalo Has A Funny Take

The Adam Project is one of those hidden gem Netflix originals that becomes an instant favorite upon watching it . The all-star cast not only features Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell playing older and younger versions of the main character Adam, but it also reunites 13 Going On 30 ’s Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner . Directed by Stranger Things ' Shawn Levy , this time-traveling sci-fi adventure flick has a ton of heart, and also humor , including a hilarious scene where the Deadpool actor and Ruffalo each swing at each other. There’s a lot of punching in this film, but Ruffalo undeniably lands the best one, and apparently the Poor Things actor lost no sleep over having to punch his buddy in the face.

Ever wonder what it’s like to punch Ryan Reynolds in a movie? Apparently that question had subconsciously been on the Mickey 17 actor’s mind for a while. It turns out Mark Ruffalo was more than ready for his chance to stage slug Reynolds in 2022’s The Adam Project, telling GQ the funny reason why he was able to get the punch right on the first take:

We did a rehearsal, and I had a dream that that's what the punch should look like, and I just did what I did in my dream. And we did it, and they were all laughing. And [director Shawn Levy's] like, 'Well, let's do it again, but I think we have it.' But that was one of those moments where the spontaneity just — it was right there.

Imagine you’re Ryan Reynolds and you hear your co-star literally dreamt about punching you in the face. I really hope my witty Twitter king replies to these hilarious comments from Ruffalo, because I need to know his reaction.

Fortunately for Ruffalo, it’s not that strange to plan out punching the Spirited actor onscreen, as it happens pretty frequently. I have to assume it’s because of Reynolds' signature dry humor and sarcasm he brings to his characters. I mean, between all three Deadpool movies, there’s gotta be at least one punch per film with all the bs Deadpool spews. There was even an instance in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard where Frank Grillo’s character punches Reynolds’ character to shut him up, and the Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor admitted to accidentally punching Reynolds for real during a take.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While there are plenty of witty moments in The Adam Project from both Reynolds and his mini-me (Scobell), Ruffalo’s punch is actually not in response to the IF actor’s sarcasm. Rather, he is returning the favor. Reynolds slugs Ruffalo first as a reaction to his late father Louis (Ruffalo) lecturing him on the dangers of time-traveling outside your own time line (duh).

Reynolds plays a rogue time agent, and in kid-Adam’s own words, he’s “kinda ripped.” The Now You See Me actor on the other hand plays a brilliant academic, a father, and not someone you would expect to have as tough a punch. So Ruffalo’s vision for the punch was actually perfect: a forward lunge straight to the jaw, on the jump, with his leg kicking up.

Despite the flying fists, the father-son dynamic between the two Adams and their time-resurrected father will melt your heart, especially at the end of the movie . It’s the kind of movie that doesn’t need a sequel, but I would kill to have this cast together again. Perhaps it’s not out of the question, although given the now 16 year-old Scobell is signed onto a long contract with Disney’s Percy Jackson, and Shawn Levy is getting ready to launch the final season of Stranger Things with the Duffer Brothers, I don’t see it happening anytime soon. However, I have hope Levy and Reynolds, who have collaborated on multiple films, will work together again.

