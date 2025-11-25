Rian Johnson Gives An Update On Knives Out 4, And Explains Why He Can’t Write The Films In Advance
Touche.
Over the last few years, director Rian Johnson has become synonymous with his Knives Out franchise. The third installment Wake Up Dead Man is heading to theaters shortly before becoming available to stream with a Netflix subscription in December. CinemaBlend spoke to the filmmaker about this threequel, and he offered an update about the fourth movie (and why he hasn't written the franchise in advance). Let's break it all down.
While folks re-watch Knives Out, the third movie Wake Up Dead Man will is heading to theaters. Early reception for Knives Out 3 has been overwhelmingly positive, so it seems like the whodunnit franchise isn't going to stop anytime soon. As you can see in the video above, Johnson spoke to CinemaBlend ahead of the new movie's release, and when asked if the fourth installment is already on its way he said:
This makes a ton of sense to me. Rather than simply churning out new Knives Out stories for the sake of making money, Johnson is making sure that he's telling a compelling enough story. And since he's working on an upcoming movie set outside of the Daniel Craig-led franchise, the development process for the fourth movie might take a while.
Later in the same interview with CinemaBlend, Rian Johnson further explained why he's unable to write the Knives Out movies in advance. Namely because they so often are inspired by what's going on in the real world. As he put it:
Those of us who have followed Benoit Blanc's adventures on the screen so far will know that Johnson is right on the money here. Glass Onion in particular felt very of the moment, as it was set in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. And in order to make each new installment connected to the real world, Rian Johnson can't pen his sequels in advance.
Johnson's comments are sure to inspire questions about what original project he'll be working on prior to Knives Out 4. There are some that are still hoping that Johnson's Star Wars trilogy comes to fruition, considering how The Last Jedi was a subversive masterpiece. Unfortunately, there hasn't been any real news on that front.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery hits theaters November 26th as part of the 2025 movie release list, and will arrive on Netflix December 12th. We'll just have to be patient when waiting for news about the fourth Knives Out flick.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.