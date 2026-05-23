Sheriff Country's Season 2 Finale Left Me With 2 Burning Questions, And The Showrunner Answered Them
I had to ask Matt Lopez about these.
Major spoilers for Sheriff Country’s Season 1 finale are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription.
Well, it’s safe to say Sheriff Country ended its run on the 2026 TV schedule with a bang. As it wrapped up the Season 1 challenges, a whole slew of new ones cropped up. So, as we look forward to Season 2 of Sheriff Country, I had to ask the showrunner my burning questions about how the finale ended and what this means going forward.
What Will The Consequences Of The Introduction Of Mickey’s Mom Be?
Obviously, the first question I had to ask Matt Lopez pertained to the final moments of the episode, where it was revealed that Deputy DEA Director Eva was Mickey’s mom. I specifically wondered about the consequences of this reveal, and the showrunner told me:
He went on to recall that Season 1’s big question centered around whether Mickey could “rebuild” her family. And we got to see her go on a journey where she worked to put both her personal and professional families back together. Now, this reveal that her mom is alive will bring a new question to the forefront, as Lopez explained:
As Mickey does that, she’ll also have to consider how this revelation changes her perception of herself, and she’ll have to answer questions like “Can she have a relationship with Eva?” Overall, Lopez teased that this reveal is the foundation for a “very rich story.” Speaking more to that point, the showrunner of the Fire Country spinoff said:
He also said we’ll get to learn why Mickey’s mom left all those years ago. So, in the words of the showrunner, this is all “a ton of great stuff to unpack.”
Is Boone OK Physically And Emotionally?
In the finale, Boone gets shot during the confrontation with Alec and winds up in the hospital. He’s fine. However, when Mickey goes to visit him, it’s clear that he’s got quite the healing journey ahead of him. So, between that and his complex feelings for Mickey, I asked Lopez if Matt Lauria’s character is OK physically and emotionally. In response, the showrunner told me:
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Well, that’s certainly going to be interesting. Over the course of Season 1, there have been questions about whether Boone and Mickey could be romantically involved, and fans certainly love them as a duo. However, between Mickey’s situation with Travis and her relationship with Alec, nothing ever happened between her and her partner (despite the confession from Boone).
Now, along with the two seemingly missing their moment, ME Emmy has come into the picture. She’s clearly interested in Boone, so how will she impact his journey? Well, Lopez said:
So, is Boone OK? Physically, yes. Emotionally, that’s a big question that will be addressed in Season 2 as he reckons with his feelings.
Along with these two questions, Sheriff Country also left me wondering about Travis and Skye as they take over their family business, and I’m very curious to see how Wes plays into this new investigation. However, at the forefront of my mind were these questions about Mickey and her mom and Boone.
Thankfully, it sounds like we’ll get some answers when Sheriff Country returns for Season 2 alongside Boston Blue and Fire Country on CBS’s 2026-2027 schedule in the fall.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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