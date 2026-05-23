Sheriff Country's Season 2 Finale Left Me With 2 Burning Questions, And The Showrunner Answered Them

Major spoilers for Sheriff Country’s Season 1 finale are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription .

Well, it’s safe to say Sheriff Country ended its run on the 2026 TV schedule with a bang. As it wrapped up the Season 1 challenges, a whole slew of new ones cropped up. So, as we look forward to Season 2 of Sheriff Country , I had to ask the showrunner my burning questions about how the finale ended and what this means going forward.

What Will The Consequences Of The Introduction Of Mickey’s Mom Be?

Obviously, the first question I had to ask Matt Lopez pertained to the final moments of the episode, where it was revealed that Deputy DEA Director Eva was Mickey’s mom. I specifically wondered about the consequences of this reveal, and the showrunner told me:

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The consequences will be massive.

He went on to recall that Season 1’s big question centered around whether Mickey could “rebuild” her family. And we got to see her go on a journey where she worked to put both her personal and professional families back together. Now, this reveal that her mom is alive will bring a new question to the forefront, as Lopez explained:

What we'll see in Season 2 is she has [put that family back together], but the problem is she has a different journey in Season 2. It's not can she repair her family? It's can she repair herself? And the surprising bombshell revelation that the mother, who for over 30 years she has thought was dead is actually alive, will force Mickey to look inward and question, like, ‘Who am I?’

As Mickey does that, she’ll also have to consider how this revelation changes her perception of herself, and she’ll have to answer questions like “Can she have a relationship with Eva?” Overall, Lopez teased that this reveal is the foundation for a “very rich story.” Speaking more to that point, the showrunner of the Fire Country spinoff said:

I think Mickey will have to reckon with the notion that Eva believed that what she was doing was the best for her. And then you throw in the fact, as we get deeper into Season 2, that we will see layers of Eva that we couldn't see in Season 1, because she was just kind of the deputy DEA director. Mickey will see, for example, there are parts of Eva that remind Mickey of herself, and what does that mean for their relationship?

He also said we’ll get to learn why Mickey’s mom left all those years ago. So, in the words of the showrunner, this is all “a ton of great stuff to unpack.”

Is Boone OK Physically And Emotionally?

In the finale, Boone gets shot during the confrontation with Alec and winds up in the hospital. He’s fine. However, when Mickey goes to visit him, it’s clear that he’s got quite the healing journey ahead of him. So, between that and his complex feelings for Mickey, I asked Lopez if Matt Lauria’s character is OK physically and emotionally. In response, the showrunner told me:

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I would say the ripple effects of the wound he suffers in [Season 1, Episode 20] will continue to impact both his ability to do his job – or I shouldn't say the ability to do his job – I will say the way in which he does his job and his relationship with Mickey in a way that I think is really rich.

Well, that’s certainly going to be interesting. Over the course of Season 1, there have been questions about whether Boone and Mickey could be romantically involved, and fans certainly love them as a duo. However, between Mickey’s situation with Travis and her relationship with Alec, nothing ever happened between her and her partner (despite the confession from Boone).

Now, along with the two seemingly missing their moment, ME Emmy has come into the picture. She’s clearly interested in Boone, so how will she impact his journey? Well, Lopez said:

And his relationship with Medical Examiner Emmy York, because now she is in the picture. I think that's something Boone is going to have to reckon with. As much as he loves Mickey, and I think his loyalty and his admiration for her is unshakable, but is being in love with her what is best for him, or is it time to move on? I think that's one of the things he’s going to be wrestling with.

So, is Boone OK? Physically, yes. Emotionally, that’s a big question that will be addressed in Season 2 as he reckons with his feelings.

Along with these two questions, Sheriff Country also left me wondering about Travis and Skye as they take over their family business, and I’m very curious to see how Wes plays into this new investigation. However, at the forefront of my mind were these questions about Mickey and her mom and Boone.