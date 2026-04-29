90 Day: The Last Resort's Season 3 Cast Reveal Features Some Deep-Cut Couples I Didn't Think We'd Ever See Again

90 Day: The Last Resort is returning to the 2026 TV schedule for Season 3, and it's going deep in the bag to pull out a handful of couples 90 Day Fiancé fans haven't seen in a while. With no repeat couples, the series has scrounged up a couple of faces we've seen in recent seasons, and a few we haven't, all to have them hash things out in a castle overseas.

Fortunately, all of these couples' stories are easy enough to search up for those who have an HBO Max subscription. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere on June 1st, it might be a good decision to catch up on some of these stories, because even a diehard 90 Day fan like me had to think a bit to remember when I last saw a few of these.

(Image credit: TLC)

Russ & Paola

Russ and Paola Mayfield are the deepest cut of this cast, having appeared on the very first season of 90 Day Fiancé. As for their most recent appearance, they were featured on Happily Ever After? Season 4, which aired back in 2019. It feels like they just missed out on the franchise exploding in popularity thanks to Big Ed Brown and his wild romance with Rose Vega, but Day 1 fans likely remember them for sure.

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The couple is on 90 Day: The Last Resort after reaching a crossroads in their marriage. Pao has found a new career as a professional wrestler, and she's been living with her son Axel, while Russ is elsewhere. We'll see if they can repair their relationship and get back on track as one of the OGs of the series.

(Image credit: TLC)

Rebecca & Zied

Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi were a part of 90 Day Fiancé Season 8, but their drama too a season that introduced Jovi and Yara Dufren, and Brandon and Julia Gibbs, both of whom went on to be staple participants in the franchise. The same can't be said for the former, who got a brief storyline on the 90 Day Diaries spinoff.

Now they're back and realized that a twenty-two-year age gap and lots of cultural differences have created a rift in their relationship. Constant bickering led to a "fresh start" with a move to Florida, but now they're on 90 Day: The Last Resort because things only worsened.

(Image credit: TLC)

Patrick & Thais

Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone had a notable storyline on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, which was a family affair. Patrick attempted to smooth the waters with Thais' father, who was upset he never received his permission to marry his daughter.

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The couple is going through it ahead of 90 Day: The Last Resort, in which we learn they've had a failed business, lost a family member, and are struggling to find intimacy in their relationship. Can they find their relationship again on this marriage retreat?

(Image credit: TLC)

Jenny & Sumit

Jenny and Sumit kick off the fresher faces of the franchise, having last appeared in the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. In it, Jenny refused to adapt to India and its customs, and they tried to open up a restaurant that we've learned has since closed.

The failed restaurant will be at the center of their story in The Last Resort Season 3, as well as the cramped living situation with his parents. That said, I doubt either would ever leave the other, as I have yet to see a 90 Day couple as solid as these two.

(Image credit: TLC)

Kara & Guillermo

Things didn't look good for Kara and Guillermo Rojer when they wrapped up their latest appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9. It seemed as though they were just waiting to officially divorce after appearing on The Last Resort Season 3, and here we are.

The only surprise I have from their description is that they say they still have feelings for each other, because that certainly didn't show in their last appearance. I guess we'll just have to see what happens once this season kicks off.

(Image credit: TLC)

Shekinah & Sarper

Fresh off the news that Shekinah & Sarper Güven may be separated, we get news they're in the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort. Terrible timing for them to share all that before the season officially premieres, though that has me all the more suspicious.

In fairness, Shekinah and Sarper have always had their ups and downs, and we're going to see that once again, according to their description. I'm most curious to see how their time ends, especially since it seems they're on the outs as of 2026.

As mentioned, 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on TLC on June 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm excited to watch and hope the lack of "stars" of the franchise will result in a season that feels more about therapy, and less about partying.