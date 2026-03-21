Of All The Scenes In The Pitt That Could Have Taken 25 Takes, I Didn’t Expect Noah Wyle's Co-Star To Call Him Out For This One

Season 2 of The Pitt is nearing its end on the 2026 TV schedule, and these episodes have been pretty stressful and intense. The Fourth of July shift has seen a cyber attack, intense patients, depositions, emotional deaths, and much more. I imagine that filming these often technical and emotional scenes could take quite a few tries. However, out of all the scenes that could have taken 25 takes, I didn’t expect Noah Wyle’s co-star to call him out for this one.

Shawn Hatosy, who won an Emmy for his guest role as Dr. Jack Abbot for the first season of the medical drama, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about the second season of The Pitt. At one point, the SNL alum brought up Hatosy’s viral shirtless scene from Episode 7, in which Abbot was trying to treat himself until Supriya Ganesh’s Dr. Samira Mohan offered to help him, further fueling the fans who ship them as a couple.

Meyers then brought up the second viral moment from that scene, where Wyle’s Dr. Robby walked past the room Abbot and Samira were in and saw her helping him. Robby does a hilarious double-take while walking past the door (which has been meme-ed like mad since the episode aired), and surprisingly, it took more than a few tries to get it perfect, according to Hatosy:

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I will say, as good as Noah is at saying medical jargon, on this day, he couldn’t walk through – we did it like 25 times. I’m serious, the outtake reel must be very, very good.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

I'm theorizing that the reason for the many takes is because Wyle either couldn’t stop laughing or couldn’t get the right head tilt, and if those are the reasons, I can’t say I blame him. His scene is only a couple of seconds long, but it’s truly one of the funniest things to come out of The Pitt Season 2.

In context, that doesn’t seem like a lot because this season has been pretty bloody, but the series can definitely be a comedy at times when it really wants to.

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It is impressive that, out of all the scenes Wyle could have done multiple takes on, it was the one walking past an open door. Of course, he isn’t a stranger to the medical genre with his almost 15 years of experience on ER, so it’s not surprising that he’s able to do medical jargon with no problem. It just seems to be the comedic timing that he needs a few extra takes for. And now I am dying to see the outtakes and wish that HBO Max would release the blooper reel.

Whether or not the blooper reel will ever drop is unknown, but since there are only a few episodes left of Season 2, perhaps HBO Max will give viewers a little surprise. If anything, since that moment went so viral, hopefully, there will be plenty more like it in the third season of The Pitt before things get too chaotic in the emergency department.

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Now, to see if more meme-worthy moments like this happen in The Pitt, you can stream the series every Thursday at 9 p.m. with an HBO Max subscription.