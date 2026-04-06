I Think The Pitt Is Setting Up A Spinoff, And It Involves A Specific Character
Give me more of The Pitt STAT.
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Medical dramas have a special place in TV history, with a number of shows piercing the pop culture landscape over the years. The latest addition is the Emmy-winning hit The Pitt, which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription. We're currently deep into Season 2, and I feel like the show is quietly setting up a potential sequel for one character in particular. Let's break it all down.
Season 2 of The Pitt has shown another chaotic day at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency room, with the staff dealing with Fourth of July injuries as well as a tech failure. In Episode 12 "6:00 P.M." the night shift team started arriving, and I feel like the show is setting up that being a potential spinoff for the fandom. Let's break it all down.
Is The Pitt Setting Up A Night Shift Spinoff?
A number of The Pitt stars have been absent from Season 2, but we got some more familiar faces thanks to the night shift's arrival. In Episode 12 we saw Jalen Thomas Brooks' Mateo Diaz show up to do just that, flirting with Shabana Azeez' Victoria Javadi in the process. He talks about turning her to the "dark side", and while she thinks he means the Emergency Department, he reveals he's actually talking about the night shift.Article continues below
This quick interaction really stuck with me, and had me thinking that maybe The Pitt showrunner/creator R. Scott Gemmill was setting up another series. There's previously been some discourse about this possibility; Dr. Abbot actor Shawn Hatosy expressed interest in a night shift spinoff. Whether or not it's actually happening remains to be seen, but it does seem to be a logical way to expand the medical drama with a brand new series in the same universe. But if Javadi swapped shifts, she would presumably have more freedom from the shadow of her mother in the hospital.
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Many of the night shift characters have already been introduced throughout the first two season of The Pitt, so the audience would likely be able to easily dive into a spinoff. In addition to Dr. Abbot and Nurse Mateo, we also know the night shift Charge Nurse Lena Handzo, who was seen throughout Season 2 as a death doula for cancer patient Roxie Hamler. I'd be fascinated to see what sort of craziness comes through the Emergency Department door overnight... even if we're missing beloved characters like Noah Wyle's Dr. Robby and Katherine LaNasa's Dana Evans.
Given how binge-able The Pitt is, I have to assume fans would lose their minds over a spinoff centering around the night shift. It could also help create a bonafide shared universe, with day shift characters popping up at a guest capacity during the beginning and end of the season. We'll just have to see if Dr. Javadi is actually convinced to swap shifts, allowing Shabana Azeez to appear in a potential spinoff. Fingers crossed because I can't get enough of The Pitt.
New episodes of The Pitt air Thursdays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed that a spinoff actually ends up in development so we get more of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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