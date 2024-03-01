How iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove Ended Up In Drugstore June

How do celebrity friendships come about? Is it due to their frequent collaborations like in the case of The Rock and Kevin Hart? Or do they have a storied history like Blake Lively and Taylor Swift? Regardless, seeing such friendships grow in the public eye is always good fun for fans of pop culture, and while comedian Esther Povitsky and iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove aren’t quite at that legendary status, they sure are a fun pair! The two play off each other as enemies in the new comedy film Drugstore June, and Povitsky gave us the lowdown as to how that pairing came to be.

I recently caught up with Esther Povitsky to discuss her first starring turn on the silver screen as the titular June in Drugstore June. Despite Cosgrove’s antagonistic status in the film, the two are basically besties, and Povitsky told me how their blossoming friendship eventually led to Cosgrove’s casting in the film:

"We became friends first. Then, you know, we discovered right away our sensibilities were so similar. Both self-deprecating, have such low views of ourselves and are not afraid to share them. And then I worked on iCarly for two years, and then she ended up being in the movie and she was so great."

For the record, this self-deprecating humor is a large part of Esther Povitsky’s schtick and may not be quite as troubling as the language seems to imply. After all, both she and Cosgrove are crushing it. Fans were more than excited for the iCarly reboot , and it’s fair to call it a massive success despite the surprising cancellation. As Povitsky mentioned, she worked on the show as a writer for two years, and appeared as Brooke in an acting capacity.

Clearly, the two became even better friends in the process, leading to Cosgrove joining the massive cast of Drugstore June, and join comedy heavy hitters like Bobby Lee, Bill Burr, and Matt Walsh. Not to mention Haley Joel Osment, and even the infamous Bhad Bhabie, whose acting abilities Povitsky recently gushed about. Miranda Cosgrove and the rest of the cast are so solid, in fact, that Esther Povitsky went on to say this:

"She's the kind of person where I'm like, we have to work together forever. I have so much fun with you. I feel that way about, honestly, most people in the cast. They were just really fun and funny and good at what they do."

Sure, the cast is great, but let’s not forget the contributions of Esther Povitsky herself, who is also a writer on the film. The character of June really is a decade in the making, acting as an exaggerated version of Esther herself, and whose behavior is no surprise if you’re familiar with Povitsky’s stand-up. If you’re not, you can check out Esther Povitsky: Hot For My Name, one of the best stand-up specials on Paramount+.