As Invincible Season 2 Returns, Showrunner Simon Racioppa Shares Hot Take On Pixar's Up For Why Animation Isn't Just For Kids
Just don't expect an Invincible/Up crossover!
After months of waiting for the second half of Invincible Season 2 to drop, fans of Prime Video's series finally got to see the first of the last four episodes of the 2024 TV schedule... for now, at least. The animated series has already been renewed for a third season, although no announcement has been made about when to expect it. Still, the release of the second half of Season 2 had me flashing back to a conversation with showrunner/executive producer/writer Simon Racioppa and his take on why animation isn't just for kids. And of all movies, Pixar's Up came up!
Now, anybody who has checked out an Invincible episode – or even watched one of the trailers – already knows that this particular show isn't exactly aimed at the same audience as Rugrats or Scooby-Doo, and plenty of animated series aimed toward adults made our list of the best animated TV shows of all time. Still, I for one still encounter people who think that animated projects are for kids and won't necessarily give the medium a shot.
So, when I spoke with Simon Racioppa about Invincible at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, I asked what he would say to somebody who thinks animation is just for kids:
Considering that Invincible has a slew of content warnings for Amazon Prime Video subscribers including (but not limited to) violence, foul language, and sexual content, I doubt anybody would argue with the showrunner's point about this particular animated show not being for kids! Racioppa did suggest that skeptics "open your mind" to the medium to at least try it, and cited Up as an example of a movie aimed at kids but with plenty of adult appeal.
There's a reason why those first ten minutes still pack an emotional punch to plenty of adults, and one Pixar exec even opened up about how kids react to Up vs. how adults react. Up and Invincible may be at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to target audiences, but both are great examples of animation. After Racioppa brought up Up, I noted that we're still probably not going to get an Up/Invincible crossover. The showrunner laughed and said:
I for one would be up for that, but Invincible fans should probably hold out hope for a slightly more feasible crossover, like Spider-Man making his way to Mark Grayson's world. As of March 14, Invincible is back with new episodes on Prime Video. The first of Season 2's back four is available now, with the final three releasing weekly on Thursdays through April. If you haven't checked the spring premiere out yet, take a look at the trailer for Season 2, Part 2!
Invincible has already been renewed for Season 3, so you can watch the back half of Season 2 without worrying about Amazon giving the show the axe. For now, you can find every episode released so far streaming with a Prime Video subscription. If Simon Racioppa shouting out Up has put you in the mood to revisit that film, you can find it streaming with a Disney+ subscription!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Dirk Libbey
By Erik Swann
By Erik Swann
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest
By Carly Levy
By Nick Venable