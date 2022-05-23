Invincible Season 2: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Next Season Of The Superhero Show

In a world where we are constantly surrounded by superhero shows, it’s sometimes hard to find a diamond amongst all of the Arrowverse TV shows , or all the Disney+ Marvel shows that are there. My diamond appeared in 2021, in the form of the Amazon Prime Video original series, Invincible.

In this show, a boy who has grown up with a super-powered father finally gets his own powers as a teenager, creating the identity, “Invincible.” But as he learns to become a hero, he starts to discover just how deep and dark being a super-powered man can be - and how his father has secrets he never would have known.

Invincible, in my eyes, is the perfect superhero show in so many ways, and while that first season flies by because you’re so into the plot, you don’t need to worry at all, because Invincible Season 2 is in the works right now. But, who’s going to come back for the show? And what is the plot going to be about? Here are five quick things we know about the upcoming second season of Invincible.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Invincible Was Renewed Before The Season 1 Finale

With how popular Invincible ended up becoming after its release, it’s no surprise that a Season 2 was announced. But, what was really surprising is that Season 2 was actually announced before the Season 1 finale even aired, showing just how popular the show already was.

But even if the second season was announced last year, there are plenty of other factors as to why this show might not be coming out for a while. We’ll get into that in the next sections.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

A Third Season Is Already Confirmed

Another great piece of news is that Invincible was not only renewed for Season 2, but Season 3 at the time of announcement, as well. Which means we’ll get so much more story after that heavy Season 1 finale. At the time of the announcement, creator Robert Kirkman, known for his role in adapting another comic book series, The Walking Dead, had this to say:

I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible. The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.

That’s something to certainly look forward to in the coming years. Now, here comes some more good news, along with some not-so-good news.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Whole Team Is Hard At Work

The good news is that the whole Invincible team is hard at work trying to make this show perfect. Back in January 2022, Robert Kirkman was live-tweeting on Twitter a re-watch of the first episode of Invincible, and he wrote that he had to get back to working on both “Season 2 (and 3)”

The head writer and showrunner of Invincible, Simon Racioppa, also revealed in March 2022 that they are “working hard” on the show in an interview with TechRadar :

We've been working on it for a while. We're working very hard on it. Basically, every day Robert [Kirkman, Invincible's co-creator] is working on it, I'm working on it. We're talking about it, and we are well in on the process. We've been working on it longer than I think people are aware, but it takes a while. It's a big show.

That’s great news to hear! However, with that in mind, the fact that both the writers, as well as the creators, are still in this process of crafting the story - at least as of March 2022 - we are most likely not going to see Season 2 as a part of the 2022 TV schedule. Which is, of course, the not-so-good news.

Animation takes a very long time, and while there are some animated shows that are truly astounding by the time they premiere - such as Arcane on Netflix or even an anime, like Attack on Titan - it takes a long time to make sure that everything is perfectly told and animated beautifully, which means it’ll be a while before we see Mark Grayson dawn our screens again.

It also doesn’t help that Robert Kirkman is busy wrapping up one of his biggest successes ever this year on AMC, The Walking Dead, which is coming to an end after eleven seasons. But, hopefully once that’s all done, we can focus on the bloody superheroes and crazy alien creatures again.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Cast Of Invincible Is Expected To Return

The Invincible cast is truly outstanding in every sense of the word, and did an amazing job voice-acting throughout the show. The talented Steven Yeun (who is actually a The Walking Dead alumnus) was perfect as Mark Grayson, J.K. Simmons was amazing as Omni-Man (Mark’s father), and everyone else melded together so perfectly.

While there hasn’t been a cast list announced, we can expect that everyone we know will return. Steven Yeun was shown in a post on the Invincible Twitter page while he was back in the recording studio in April 2022, so it looks like he is for sure back as Mark Grayson.

J.K. Simmons also said in an interview with Discussing Film in March 2022 that they were going back to work “very soon” on Season 2 of Invincible:

Again, always wary of spoilers, but I think I’m allowed to say that we’re going back to work very soon in the recording booth. Now, the lag between us doing our first recordings and the animation being completed is obviously many months and probably more than a year, I would guess. But, yes, Invincible is getting to work in earnest and Season 2 is imminent, I will say. There’s a nice vague term.

I’m super excited to see what they do next with these fantastic characters.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Robert Kirkman Wants Invincible Season 2 To Be 'Unexpected' For Comic Fans

While Invincible’s Season 2 plot hasn’t been revealed yet, many fans might feel inclined to find the comics that the popular show is based off of to get an idea of what comes next. However, co-creator Robert Kirkman says that the comics are not always the best way to figure out the next part of the story, as he tries to make things “unexpected,” in an interview with The AV Club , he noted:

I’m always acutely aware of the fact that one of the appeals of this comic is how frequently unexpected things happen. I want to try and maintain that as much as I can for the audience that has read the comic and is now watching the show. By changing and rearranging things, even if you have read the comics, you still get the sense of, “Oh, I didn’t expect this already” or “Oh, I thought this character would be like this or do this but isn’t.” It brings a little of that excitement from the comics into the show.

I’m always down for a good plot twist - Kirkman had many changes in The Walking Dead series from the comics that made the show even better (like including a certain archer who was never in the comics but ended up becoming the ultimate fan-favorite), so I’m down to see whatever Kirkman is doing for Invincible.

While we won’t be seeing Season 2 of Invincible for some time now, you can at least be sure to check it out again on Amazon Prime and relive the animated trauma all over. Patience is a virtue - and I definitely don’t have it right now.