Wait, Could A Spider-Man Crossover Actually Happen In Robert Kirkman's Invincible? The Showrunner's Answer Piqued My Spidey-Senses

After a much-anticipated wait for the Amazon primer series, Season 2 of the animated series Invincible finally hit the 2023 TV schedule! Simon Racioppa, the Executive Producer and Co-Showrunner, recently teased the exciting possibility of a crossover that could shake the foundation of superhero entertainment. In a recent interview, the former Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance writer hinted at the potential inclusion of Marvel characters, even the Spectacular Spider-Man, in the Invincible universe. Although superhero crossovers aren't a groundbreaking concept, the complexities of licensing and studio agreements have often made them tricky to pull off across companies. Nevertheless, the idea of these two worlds colliding has me buzzing with anticipation, and my spidey-senses are tingling at the possibilities!

Racioppa recently sat down with The Hollywood Handle and shared his enthusiasm for crossovers. The George of the Jungle veteran writer provided valuable insights in the exclusive interview for Invincible Season 2. Inquiring about the widespread fan speculation regarding a Spider-Man crossover, he had this to say:

I’d love to have crossovers with all, with DC, with Marvel, with all these other characters. I mean… in our show you gotta have to wait and see if that’s a thing that can happen or not. I’d love that to happen, you know, is very tricky nowadays, for Marvel they sometimes license their characters to other studios. So crossing over in television is way harder than it is in comic books.

Though it may appear unconventional for superhero fans to entertain the idea of Spider-Man, a Marvel Comics character, appearing in an animated series based on an Image Comics creation, historical instances lend credence to the fan speculation. In a noteworthy crossover, the two youthful superheroes intersected in Marvel Comics’ Marvel Team-Up #14 back in 2006, establishing a connection to Image Comics’ Invincible #33.

Notably, Josh Keaton, recognized as a fan favorite for voicing Peter Parker in The Spectacular Spider-Man and various projects, is among the guest stars in Invincible Season 2. Adding to the intrigue, Sony has a Prime Video deal (Invincible’s streaming platform) for upcoming spin-offs featuring everyone’s favorite wallcrawler. Season 2 is also set to introduce the multiverse concept through the character Angstrom Levy, who can open portals to alternate dimensions. However, licensing issues may hinder the Marvel universe’s inclusion in the Invincible Multiverse, according to Racioppa. Currently, no official crossover announcement means fans should temper expectations regarding Spider-Man gracing the Amazon show.

Invincible’s star-studded cast boasts talents like Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons shine, with Simmons’ Ominiman character earning widespread popularity, so much so that Ominiman made an impressive entry into Mortal Kombat’s recent MK1 reboot. So, crossovers are certainly within the realm of possibility regarding the Image property, but as Racioppa pointed out, TV might be a trickier multiverse to crack.

Invincible is a perfect superhero show for '90s kids, and a crossover with the friendly neighborhood web-slinger would be a dream come true. If you’re not up to speed on the Robert Kirkman series, seize the opportunity now—Season 1 is ready for streaming with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Season 2 kicked off on November 3, 2023, with the first four episodes and the final four slated for an early 2024 release.