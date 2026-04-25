Rob Cesternino Says Cirie Fields Is Playing Her Traitors Game In Survivor 50 (And Now I Can't Unsee It)
Will she win this game as well?
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Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, and it's current season has proven why. Season 50 has been airing weekly on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and fans have been obsessed with Cirie Fields' incredible strategic game. Two-time player Rob Cesternino spoke to CinemaBlend about how she's using her Traitors-winning strategy in the her latest turn on Survivor.
The cast of Survivor 50 includes some legendary players, including Cirie, who has starred in some of the best Survivor seasons. I've been having weekly chats with Cesternino, aka the founder of the Rob Has a Podcast network, about each new episode. During our conversation the Survivor know-it-all made an observation about Fields' gameplay, offering:
Honestly, I see it, particularly now Rob put it out there. In Episode 9 "I Deserve All Of This," Cirie laughed about the fact that she had an alliance with almost all the players still on the island. In addition to her alliance with Rizo and Ozzy, she's got a relationship with Joe, Tiffany, Stephanie, and Emily. She also had an alliance with Devins and Christian, although she eventually went with the majority to vote out the latter.Article continues below
Although she's been methodically voting out anyone who goes against her plans for the game as a whole, people don't seem to have caught on. We saw this when she got back form exile and everyone wanted to talk to her right away.
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Later during our conversation Cesternino, who was part of the cast of The Traitors Season 4, went on to draw more of a comparison between Cirie's strategy on both Survivor 50 and the Emmy-winning Peacock series. As he put it:
This strategy seems to be working so far, and I have to wonder if it'll get her all the way to the end of the game. Fans are hoping that Cirie finally gets a W on her latest Survivor game, especially after how much bad luck she's had in seasons like Micronesia and Game Changers. She managed to win the very first season of The Traitors, so perhaps that game-winning strategy will pay off this time around as well.
New episodes of Survivor air Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Rob Cesternino is releasing a book called The Tribe and I Have Spoken on May 6th, and is doing a book tour as well. Visit robhasawebsite.com/events for more information!
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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