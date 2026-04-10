Critics Have Seen Faces Of Death, And They Have Strong Opinions About The ‘Deeply Unsettling’ Horror Remake
Mondo horror gets meta with an updated premise.
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There have already been plenty of creepy movies to hit the 2026 movie calendar, and while some like Undertone terrify with supernatural stories, others play on our fear of real-world evils. The latter is definitely the case for Faces of Death, a meta remake of the 1978 mondo horror flick of the same name. Critics got to screen the upcoming horror movie ahead of its April 10 release, and they’re praising the remake as “brutal” and “deeply unsettling.”
In Faces of Death, Barbie Ferreira plays Margot, the moderator of a social media platform who’s responsible for filtering out violent or offensive content. She happens upon an online group that appears to be re-enacting the murders of the original Faces of Death film and sets out to determine if they’re real or not. David Ehrlich of IndieWire says this remake smartly reinvents the cursed videotape genre for the modern era. He gives the movie a B+, writing:
Kimberly Leszak of Fangoria agrees that being bombarded with real violence every day on our phones has rewired the way our brains process sensationalism and says Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery delivers as Faces of Death’s digital-age serial killer. Leszak continues:Article continues below
Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm rates the film 7 out of 10, writing that director Daniel Goldhaber and writer Isa Mazzei are gutsy to attempt something this unpleasant. They refuse to shy away from how society has become so inundated with death and violence. The critic says:
Katie Rife of Inverse calls the movie an “impressively nasty piece of work,” and says it’s probably a good thing if you feel like you need a shower after watching it. Rife writes:
Jacob Oller of AV Club gives the movie a C+, writing that the Faces of Death remake isn’t outlandish enough to stand out from the “forbidden footage” bent of the original, not to mention the atrocities filling our feeds every day. Oller says:
Faces of Death is receiving mostly positive reviews from critics, compiling a 68% on Rotten Tomatoes. If this brand of meta-slasher is what you’re craving, you can check out the remake in theaters starting Friday, April 10.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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