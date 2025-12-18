TikTok Users Are Baffled By Timothée Chalamet's Take On Emma Thompson's Love Actually Storyline

The holiday season is a time when a lot of people rewatch their favorite holiday films, and one movie that has stood the test of time, while also being a lightning rod of controversy, is one of the best Christmas movies ever: Love Actually. While most of the debate around the film today surrounds whether one of the characters might be a creepy stalker, there’s a new question about the movie that has shocked the world. Does Timothée Chalamet get it?

Not rocking his recent dapper orange method dressing, Chalamet was recently a guest on The Graham Norton Show alongside two stars of Love Actually, Emma Thompson and Rowan Atkinson. Love, Actually is apparently a favorite Christmas movie of the young actor, though his comments about the film have fans scratching their heads and wondering if he’s actually seen it, as he said to Thompson:

I was rewatching it last night, and that’s a sort of complicated, ethically, storyline, you know? Because you guys resolve the dispute quite easily.

Thompson plays a woman married to a man played by Alan Rickman, who, at the very least, considers cheating on his wife with his secretary. This causes Thompson’s character to break down when she realizes the situation and again when she confronts Rickman’s character. In the couple’s final scene, set a year later, the exact state of the relationship is unclear, other than the fact that things are clearly still strained between them.

The fact that Timothée Chalamet seemingly doesn’t realize this has blown away the commenters who have responded to the clip on TikTok. To most everybody replying, it’s very clear that nothing has been resolved, and they’re a bit shocked that the actor seems to read the scene so differently than everybody else. Comments include:

Timmy doesn’t understand the complexity of real relationships yet… - @Eastwoodz

How could ANYONE think that Alan and Emma resolved their issue?! - @mackeylee3

how can Tim seem so complex and intelligent in one clip and then miss something blindingly obvious in the next - @Hotter in Person

Timmy not getting the point of that scene makes so much sense. I wonder if he think dune is set on long beach - @huhhuh720

Emma telling Timmy his perspective is wrong😳😂😂😂❤ - @Boo-boo

Some aspects of the married couple's relationship are left ambiguous. Are they still married? Separated? The one thing that seems pretty clear from the awkward interaction between them after they meet him at the airport is that the issue has not been, in Chalamet’s words, “resolved.” There is, at best, an indication that they may be on a path toward reconciliation. Check out the scene and see what you think.

Maybe Timothée Chalamet is just a hopeless romantic who chooses to believe that everything is resolved easily because he can’t handle the idea that Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson can’t have a happy ending.