'Jack Ryan' Season 3 Interviews | John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Nina Hoss And More
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast of "Jack Ryan" Season 3.
The stars of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan' Season 3 including John Krasinski (Jack Ryan/Executive Producer), Wendell Pierce (James Greer), Michael Kelly (Mike November), Nina Hoss (Alena Kovac), and Betty Gabriel (Elizabeth Wright) discuss their Prime Video series in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. They dive into what makes this season bigger and better than those that came before it and much more.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:17 - How John Krasinski Kept Jack Ryan’s Season 3 Arc Grounded, Yet Fresh And Exciting
02:08 - Betty Gabriel On Being A Series Newcomer
03:03 - Nina Hoss Has A Complicated Relationship With Previous ‘Jack Ryan’ Material
04:43 - How Wendell Pierce Handled Greer Supporting Jack Ryan From Afar This Season
05:51 - What Will Surprise Fans About Nina Hoss’s Czech President Alena Kovac
06:24 - Should You Binge ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3? Betty Gabriel Has Thoughts
07:12 - How Filming The Penultimate Season Was Different For John Krasinski
