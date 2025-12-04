James Cameron Went Off About Netflix And The Academy, And (Acclaimed) Netflix Star Joel Edgerton Just Fired Back
Honestly, I can see where both of them are coming from.
James Cameron has never been shy about defending the theatrical experience, but his latest comments lit a fresh fire under an already touchy industry debate. After calling Netflix’s awards strategy “fundamentally rotten at the core” and insisting streamers shouldn’t be in the 2025 Oscar race without a full theatrical run, the director stirred up chatter from Hollywood veterans and streamer loyalists alike. And now one of Netflix’s biggest faces of the 2025 movie schedule, Train Dreams star Joel Edgerton, is pushing back.
At the Gotham Awards, Edgerton addressed the debate in a clip shared by Variety’s official X account. He said Cameron’s position overlooks a major reality of the industry: many filmmakers only get their shot because streamers fund and distribute their work. His response was calm, thoughtful, and grounded:
Cameron’s comments landed last week on The Town, where he argued that films not made for theaters shouldn’t be eligible for the Academy’s top honor. He pointed to Netflix’s ten Best Picture nominations, none of which resulted in a win, as proof that the Oscars lose meaning without a theatrical baseline. With the Academy tightening its eligibility rules for 2025, the tension has only grown.
Edgerton admitted he’d have loved a theatrical run for Train Dreams, but said the lack of one won’t stop him from making the work he believes in. As he put it:
The divide keeps widening. Actors like Stellan Skarsgård back Cameron, arguing that theaters must stay central to awards culture. In contrast, others, supported by audience behavior, note that today’s viewers are increasingly choosing the couch over the box office. Nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults streamed a new movie at home at least once last year, proving the shift isn’t slowing.
For now, both viewpoints carry weight. Cameron is defending the theatrical experience he’s built a career elevating, while Edgerton is advocating for the filmmakers who thrive because of some of the best streaming platforms. And somewhere between those two perspectives lies the future of the Oscars, still wrestling with what qualifies as a film worthy of its highest honor.
Wherever you land on the debate, Joel Edgerton’s Train Dreams is absolutely worth your time. The new book-to-screen adaptation of Denis Johnson’s acclaimed novella follows Robert Grainier through a lifetime in the forests of the Pacific Northwest as he works the land and watches a new century reshape the world around him. It’s one of the most celebrated releases of the year and an easy recommendation if you already have a Netflix subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
As for James Cameron, he has another major theatrical release with Avatar: Fire and Ash, which lands in cinemas on December 19, 2025.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.