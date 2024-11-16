James Phelps Shares Sweet Thing He Learned From The Late Maggie Smith On Harry Potter Movies He Brought To Wizards Of Baking

This week on the 2024 TV schedule , Harry Potter fans can look forward to returning to the original sets of the beloved franchise for Food Network’s Wizards of Baking. It has the actors behind the Weasley twins, James and Oliver Phelps, hosting a very magical (and quite cutthroat) baking competition series that allows expert bakers and chocolatiers to dazzle with Harry Potter themed bakes. As the new show premieres, James Phelps shared the sweet way the late Maggie Smith played into the special hosting gig for him and his brother.

It was just a month and a half ago when Maggie Smith died at the age of 89 . Since then, many of her fellow actors have been paying tribute to the British actress , but the Harry Potter fandom has been mourning as well. Here’s what James Phelps shared about what he’ll always remember about the film’s Minerva McGonagall actress:

I remember the first time I met her properly was when we were all staying in a hotel in the north of England filming on location. And, I just went over and introduced myself to her. I remember she had a book, and she put her book down and really gave me the time of day. And from that moment, I never felt like a child actor… It literally felt like we were coworkers. And so anytime, like when we went onto this show and I walked on set, I made sure to say hello to everybody in the crew. And that’s something I’m always grateful she taught us.

While speaking to CinemaBlend, James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the Harry Potter films, said that he will always remember that she was “as professional as you could imagine,” including being on time, “if not early,” and giving everyone on set “her time.” His particular first memory had to have happened when he was 14 years old on the set of the first Harry Potter movie, The Sorcerer’s Stone. James Phelps went out of his way to introduce himself to the two-time Oscar winner, and she not only made time for him, she treated him as her equal.

It lines up with Daniel Radcliffe’s own words about Maggie Smith to Variety following her death as well. The Harry Potter lead told the outlet in September that he remembers “feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease.” Phelps’ sweet memory of Maggie Smith resonated with him as he and his brother Oliver lead a group of Harry Potter fans and professional bakers through the sets of Harry Potter with a series of confectionery quests. The twins had the opportunity to go back to famous sets like the Great Hall for the first time since wrapping the Harry Potter movies.

While speaking to CinemaBlend, the Phelps brothers shared they are big foodies who have loved being consumers of baking shows before the opportunity of Wizards of Baking presented themselves. On the show, they not only got to spend their days on the sets of the beloved movies, they also got to reunite with some of their costars while filming it, as the show’s guest stars include their "sis" Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch and Warwick Davis.

You can check out the premiere of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking with a Max subscription and follow along weekly on Food Network (and the streaming platform) on Thursdays.