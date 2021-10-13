Jamie Lee Curtis Loves The Idea Of A 5-Hour Halloween Supercut, So Make This Happen, Hollywood

While the Halloween franchise is one full of loose sequels and remakes, the movies thus far made by writer/director David Gordon Green are most definitely not either of those things. The 2018 Halloween does wipe the canon slate clean, ignoring everything but John Carpenter’s seminal film, but both it and the sequel, Halloween Kills, also do a tremendous job weaving themselves to that original title. It makes one wonder if a five-hour-plus of the three movies would be plausible – and for what it’s worth, star Jamie Lee Curtis is very much on board with the idea.

As captured in the video at the top of this article, this seal of approval was delivered earlier this month during the Los Angeles press day for Halloween Kills – at which time I had the pleasure of interviewing Jamie Lee Curtis, David Gordon Green, and producer Jason Blum. The topic came up because there are a number of flashbacks in the new movie set during the events of John Carpenter’s Halloween, and I was curious if any attempt had been made to splice the material together. When they all agreed it would be an interesting experiment, I asked about doing the five hour version, and that definitely got their wheels spinning.

Jason Blum noted that such a cut would not be something that could be given a wide release, as the situation with the rights precludes that as an option, but the idea of a one-night-only event at the Hollywood Bowl was suggested (featuring a live performance of the score, of course) – and that’s just an idea that is too good to ignore. Imagining what such an experience would be like practically makes one want to start rubbing every lamp in sight hoping that a genie will pop out in a wish-granting mood.

Not only does Halloween Kills feature flashbacks that tie back to the events of Halloween night in 1978, but it’s also a sequel that is primarily set in the immediate aftermath of the events featured in 2018’s Halloween. The main narrative in the film begins where the last one ended: with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in the back of a flatbed with her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), driving away from a compound that is burning to the ground and has Michael Myers trapped in the basement. It seemed like a moment of victory in the last movie, but the tide quickly turns as the killer manages to once again escape certain death.

Fans will be able to watch all of the gore-soaked mayhem unfold in just a couple days, as Halloween Kills is arriving in theaters everywhere this Friday (it will also be available to stream on Peacock – but this is one that you’re going to want to see with a large crowd). Go see it, and then stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for our in-depth coverage!